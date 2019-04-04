West Shore RCMP seeking information on dog stolen from Langford yard

Lilly, a bluetick hound, was stolen from a yard in Langford on the night of April 3. (Photo courtesy of West Shore RCMP)

West Shore RCMP is asking the public to come forward with any information about a dog that was stolen from a fenced yard in Langford.

On Wednesday, police received a complaint from a Langford resident around 11 p.m. who said their dog, a bluetick hound named Lilly, was stolen from their fenced yard.

Investigators attended a residence in the 1700-block of Falcon Heights Road and saw that the fence was damaged and a bag of food, likely used to lure Lilly, was left behind.

Lilly is described as an eight-year-old bluetick hound, 85 pounds with a mostly black coat with bits of white and two white spots on the top of her head. She has light brown paws, a tattoo in her ear and a slight cut in one of her ears.

Lilly was wearing a pink collar when she was taken.

West Shore RCMP is asking any witnesses to the incident, anyone with information on the whereabouts of Lilly or with information on who may of have taken her to call police at 250-474-2264 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

