West Shore RCMP seeking public’s help in locating wanted person

25-year-old Crystal Thorne wanted on an arrest warrant

West Shore RCMP are asking the public to help locate an individual wanted on an arrest warrant.

Police are looking for 25-year-old Crystal Thorne of Sooke.

Thorne is described as an Aboriginal female, five foot eight inches, 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

According to the Crime Stoppers wanted list, Thorne is wanted for possession of stolen property under $5,000.

Anyone with information relating to Thorne is being asked to come forward and contact West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Most Read