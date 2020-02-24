West Shore RCMP ask for the public’s help in identify suspect who took a Skilsaw from a Langford Canadian Tire on Fev. 16, 2020. (West Shore RCMP/Twitter)

West Shore RCMP seeks help identifying suspected Skilsaw thief in Langford

RCMP asks public to help identify suspect from Canadian Tire theft on Feb. 16

West Shore RCMP is asking for the public’s help finding a suspect who stole a Skilsaw, according to a Monday morning tweet.

The suspect stole a skill saw from the Canadian Tire located at 855 Langford Pkwy. in Langford on Feb. 16.

ALSO READ: West Shore RCMP arrest man attempting to break into Colwood homes naked

According to the RCMP, the suspect returned to the Canadian Tire two days later and was thwarted from more thefts by an employee.

The male suspect was caught on camera, he is described as Caucasian with a dark beard, wearing a black jacket with a black baseball cap and grey pants.

sarah.schuchard@saanichnews.com

Like us on Facebook, or send a tweet to @SaanichNews
and follow us on Instagram

Local NewsWestshore RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘They were loved’: Illicit drug overdoses kill 981 in 2019, fourth year of opioid crisis

Just Posted

Michelle Obama: In Conversation in Victoria, March 31

Former First Lady hosted by Victoria Chamber for moderated event at Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre

Two scout leaders still missing near Sooke after swollen creek traps troop

Third leader and scouts located, while search continues for two leaders who’d gone for help

Councillor calls for review of off-leash dogs on Saanich beaches

‘This isn’t about loving or hating dogs, it’s about finding the right balance’ councillor says

Victoria veteran receives the National Order of the Legion of Honour

Lorne Frame was pilot for the Royal Canadian Air Force during the Second World War

West Shore RCMP seeks help identifying suspected Skilsaw thief in Langford

RCMP asks public to help identify suspect from Canadian Tire theft on Feb. 16

VIDEO: 2020 BC Winter Games wrap up in Fort St. John as torch passes to Maple Ridge

More than 1,000 athletes competed in the 2020 BC Winter Games

‘They were loved’: Illicit drug overdoses kill 981 in 2019, fourth year of opioid crisis

Figures down 36% from 2018

B.C.’s seventh coronavirus patient at home in Fraser Health region

Canada in ‘containment’ as COVID-19 spreads in other countries

Harvey Weinstein found guilty of sex crimes in landmark #MeToo trial

The cases against the Hollywood mogul started the #MeToo movement

CRA puts focus on paper returns as tax-filing season opens

The federal tax collector expects to handle about two million paper returns this calendar year out of roughly 26 million filings

Teck withdraws application for Frontier mine, citing discourse over climate change

The Vancouver-based company said it will take a $1.13-billion writedown on the Frontier project in Alberta

B.C. VIEWS: Pipeline dispute highlights need for clarity

As the B.C. treaty process grinds on, uncertainty remains

COLUMN: Drivers are just getting worse

The advent of self driving cars can’t come fast enough

Massive early-morning blaze destroys Vancouver Island home

Firefighters from three departments called in to battle fire at unoccupied residence

Most Read