West Shore RCMP seeks help identifying suspected Skilsaw thief in Langford

RCMP asks public to help identify suspect from Canadian Tire theft on Feb. 16

West Shore RCMP ask for the public’s help in identify suspect who took a Skilsaw from a Langford Canadian Tire on Fev. 16, 2020. (West Shore RCMP/Twitter)

West Shore RCMP is asking for the public’s help finding a suspect who stole a Skilsaw, according to a Monday morning tweet.

The suspect stole a skill saw from the Canadian Tire located at 855 Langford Pkwy. in Langford on Feb. 16.

According to the RCMP, the suspect returned to the Canadian Tire two days later and was thwarted from more thefts by an employee.

The male suspect was caught on camera, he is described as Caucasian with a dark beard, wearing a black jacket with a black baseball cap and grey pants.

This suspect stole a skill saw from Canadian Tire on Feb 16th. He then went back a couple of days later and tried to steal again. Help us identify this thief!! Call @WestshoreRCMP if you know who this is https://t.co/vq3m3yFOj7 pic.twitter.com/yQztpPTrAT — West Shore RCMP (@WestshoreRCMP) February 24, 2020

