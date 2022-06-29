West Shore RCMP is seeking footage of a June 28 motorcycle crash where a witness said a blue SUV was involved. (Black Press Media file photo)

West Shore RCMP seeks video of motorcycle crash on Sooke Road

Police looking for drivers who stopped at the scene

Police are asking for dashcam footage of a Tuesday morning motorcycle crash on Sooke Road that left the driver injured.

A 62-year-old man was driving his motorcycle along Sooke Road in Langford before 5 a.m. on June 28 when he crashed off the right side of the road near Ayton Place. The driver was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

West Shore RCMP is investigating the crash’s cause after a witness alleged a blue SUV was involved. Two other vehicles reportedly stopped at the scene.

The drivers of the blue SUV and the two vehicles that stopped at the scene are asked to contact West Shore RCMP.

Witnesses of the crash and anyone with dashcam video of Sooke Road in the area of Ayton Place between 4 and 5 a.m. are also asked to contact West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264 and quote file 2022-10895.

