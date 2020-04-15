West Shore RCMP sees spike in property crimes

Calls for break and enters, fraud, stolen vehicles increase compared to March 2019

The West Shore RCMP has seen an increase in calls relating to property crimes, compared to March 2019. (Black Press Media file photo)

The West Shore RCMP has seen a recent spike in property crimes.

When compared to March 2019, last month saw an increase in calls relating to stolen vehicles, shoplifting, fraud, and reports of break and enters into businesses.

There were 16 reports of stolen vehicles in March, a jump up from six in March 2019. Reports of break and enters at businesses saw an increase to seven, up from three. Shoplifting calls increased to 37, up from 26, and there were 29 fraud calls, up from 22.

ALSO READ: Mental health calls for West Shore RCMP nearly double in March over last year

“We recognize that these are unprecedented times and many first responders, including us, have made some changes to our service delivery,” explained Insp. Todd Preston, officer in charge of West Shore RCMP.

He noted the detachment increased the number of officers out patrolling the West Shore earlier this month by reorganizing existing police resources.

“We continue to remain in contact with our municipal leaders who have all been very understanding of the added pressures in policing the West Shore. To that end, we are looking to increase the overall number of police officers that serve the West Shore in order to address the needs of the community. Thus far, West Shore community leaders have shown nothing but support for this.”

Officers are asking members of the public to report any suspicious behaviour right away to police. The West Shore RCMP’s non-emergency line is 250-474-2264.

Westshore RCMP

