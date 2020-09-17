(Black Press Media file photo)

West Shore RCMP seize rifle, dozens of replica firearms from Langford home

Suspect is 62-year-old man with a lengthy criminal record, say police

West Shore RCMP plan to recommend charges for unauthorized possession of the rifle after finding one in a Langford residence, along with dozens of replica firearms.

On Sept. 15 West Shore RCMP officers executed a search warrant for a property near the 600-block of Phelps Road in response to report from the public. Officers were told there were multiple firearms inside including one they were told looked like a prohibited machine gun. Police learned that the tenant of the property did not have a valid firearms licence and executed a search warrant.

“Police seized one .303 rifle along with 36 replica firearms varying from assault style machine guns and long guns to hand guns. Investigators are still examining the replica firearms to determine if any have been altered to perform like a real firearm. We do come across replica firearms which are not illegal to possess. However, the sheer quantity of replica firearms found openly laying round this home alongside a real .303 rifle is a public safety concern,” Const. Nancy Saggar said in a news release.

Police say the suspect is a 62-year-old man with a lengthy criminal record who has other unrelated matters before the courts. This investigation is on going and firearm charges for unauthorized possession of the rifle are pending.

