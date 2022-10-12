West Shore RCMP seized weapons, drugs and cash from a home in Sooke. (Courtesy West Shore RCMP)

West Shore RCMP seizes guns, drugs and cash in Sooke bust

Knives, crossbows, and replica firearms seized by police

West Shore RCMP seized weapons, drugs and money during a bust in Sooke.

Two people, a 42-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman were arrested in early September, with police recommending charges of drug trafficking and possession of illegal weapons.

The months-long investigation was a complex one involving a number of other police units including Sooke RCMP and the Island District Traffic Dog Unit, according to Cpl. Nancy Saggar, West Shore RCMP spokesperson.

During the search of the Sooke home, police found a number of prohibited weapons including three Tasers with numerous cartridges, two switchblade knives, one butterfly knife, crossbows and two replica firearms.

Police also seized over $600 cash and around 33 grams of crack cocaine, 28 grams of powder cocaine, 18 grams of methamphetamine and 180 grams of cannabis.

