West Shore RCMP seized illegal drugs, brass knuckles and three imitation handguns from a residential property in Colwood on March 31. (Courtesy of West Shore RCMP)

West Shore RCMP seizes illegal drugs, imitation handguns in Colwood

One man and one woman arrested for weapons-related offences

West Shore RCMP officers seized illegal drugs, brass knuckles and imitation handguns from a Colwood residence on Tuesday and arrested two individuals.

Police said on March 31, the West Shore RCMP property crime unit along with the drugs and organized crime unit executed two search warrants in relation to suspected drug trafficking and weapons possession at a residential property in Colwood.

Covert surveillance was conducted on the residence and police said two search warrants led them to seize illegal drugs – including hundreds of Xanax pills, methamphetamine and a large quantity of buffering agent – as well as brass knuckles and three imitation handguns.

West Shore RCMP said a 30-year-old man and 29-year-old woman were arrested for weapons related offences and that the drug trafficking investigation is ongoing.

