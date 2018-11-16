West Shore RCMP seizes more than $16,000 worth of drugs

Drugs, cash and other evidence seized from a home in Greater Victoria. (Photo courtesy of West Shore RCMP)

The West Shore RCMP seized roughly $16,000 worth of suspected cocaine, approximately 150 pill capsules and more than $2,000 in cash.

On Nov. 9, the local detachment’s crime reduction unit undertook an operation targeting known drug traffickers in the West Shore area.

The investigation led to a search warrant for a residence where police found 1,640 doses of a substance believed to be cocaine, pill capsules containing an unknown substance and $2,191 in Canadian currency.

The suspected cocaine has an approximate street value of $16,000.

Cpl. Ryan Walsh, the crime reduction unit’s commander, said “this is a significant seizure and will equate to fewer drugs on our streets. Our goal is to save lives. The dangers of drug use affect all communities in the Victoria area. The West Shore crime reduction unit will continue to aggressively investigate drug traffickers.”

The investigation is ongoing with evidence still to be examined.

