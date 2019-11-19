West Shore RCMP is reminding hikers to stay put when they call for help after it took four hours to locate a pair of hikers in Highlands’ trails on Sunday, Nov. 17. (Twitter/@DustypupVI)

West Shore RCMP spend four hours searching for roving hikers

RCMP say stay put once you’ve called for help and listen to instructions

West Shore RCMP reminds hikers to stay put when they call for help after it took four hours to locate a pair on Highlands trails Sunday.

Two hikers called the West Shore RCMP around 2:45 p.m. when they determined they were lost in Gowlland Tod Provincial Park.

Though officers were sent right away, they had difficulty locating them as they kept walking around. South Island search and rescue were just called in when the officers finally found the pair after 6:30 p.m. – they were on Cascade Trail in Central Saanich.

ALSO READ: Island SAR team finds hikers stranded in Strathcona Park at 4:30 a.m.

“We use cellphone tracking technology to pinpoint your location,” said Const. Nancy Saggar, media relations officer for West Shore RCMP.

“We rely on those in distress to stay put. If you move, we have to start the search all over again. This makes it really difficult to find hikers who don’t listen to our instructions.”

Luckily, the hikers were prepared with clothing, food, and water. The pair were warned by officers to avoid becoming a moving target.

READ MORE: West Shore RCMP find lost hiker in Thetis Lake Park five hours after reported missing

A similar incident took place at Thetis Lake Regional Park on Aug. 31 when an individual called West Shore RCMP around 10 p.m. saying he was lost. Officers didn’t find him until 3 a.m. because he kept walking around.

He didn’t have a shirt, food or water, according to Saggar.

“If you haven’t been to a hiking trail before and can’t find your way, then call the police,” Saggar said.

“It’s better you reach us when you have cell service, rather than lose it and have no other option but to begin roaming around. If you lose cell service, take a moment and walk until you find cell service and we will do our best to help.”

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

@iaaronguillen
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. man gets 23 years for murder of Belgian tourist near Boston Bar
Next story
Saanich mom on a bike turned away in Tim Hortons drive-thru

Just Posted

Saanich mom on a bike turned away in Tim Hortons drive-thru

Car-free for years, Charity Millar ‘felt gross’ being denied service

West Shore RCMP spend four hours searching for roving hikers

RCMP say stay put once you’ve called for help and listen to instructions

The Salvation Army rings in Christmas Kettle Campaign in Victoria

Goal is to raise $250,000 this year for Vancouver Island residents needing support

Film crews in downtown Victoria producing upcoming TV series

‘Significant economic contributions to the area’ coming from production

VicPD warns local businesses of new scam

A man posing as a homeowner has been requesting painting services to try to get banking information

VIDEO: A selection of Greater Victoria’s top stories

A selection of stories for Nov. 19

POLL: Do you plan on making any purchases on Black Friday?

We’ve all seen the images. Shoppers rioting outside of a store in… Continue reading

B.C. man gets 23 years for murder of Belgian tourist near Boston Bar

Sean McKenzie pleaded guilty to second-degree murder of 28-year-old Amelie Christelle Sakkalis

‘Very disrespectful’: B.C. first responder irked by motorists recording collisions on cellphones

Central Cariboo Search and Rescue deputy chief challenges motorists to break the habit

Daily cannabis linked to reduction in opioid use: B.C. researchres

Researchers looked at a group of 1,152 people in Vancouver who reported substance use and chronic pain

Port Alberni rallies for mill workers

Fundraisers helping ease the sting of five months without work

Island student lobbies school board for dress code consistency

Jaylene Kuo contacted school trustees after seeing dress guidelines at brother’s school

Bids down, costs up on Highway 1, B.C. independent contractors say

Rally protests NDP government’s union-only public construction

Members of little people community applaud change to drop ‘midget’ term

‘It’s not about sensitivity,’ says Allan Redford, the president of the Little People of Canada

Most Read