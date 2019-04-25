West Shore RCMP still look to identify Galloping Goose robbery suspect

A West Shore RCMP sketch artist has worked with the victim of a robbery on the Galloping Goose trail in Langford to draw this sketch of the suspect. (Photo courtesy of West Shore RCMP)

West Shore RCMP is still looking to identify the suspect of a robbery that took place on the Galloping Goose trail in Langford.

Const. Nancy Saggar of West Shore RCMP said the investigation into the robbery is still open and active and that investigators have received tips they are following up on.

Earlier this month, police released a sketch of the suspect in the hopes of identifying him.

On April 3 around 1 p.m. officers swarmed the Galloping Goose trail at the west end of Rowils Crescent near Glen Lake in Langford after a report of a robbery.

A male victim was approached by a man suspect who brandished a knife and demanded the victim’s bag. The victim was unharmed and called the police.

West Shore RCMP officers and the bike unit immediately flooded the area looking for the suspect.

A police sketch artist worked with the victim to come up with the sketch.

The suspect is described as a black man, 30 to 40 years old, 6 foot three inches, medium build and wearing a black hoodie and pants.

Police said the suspect was last seen running on the boardwalk at Glen Lake.

Saggar said police do not believe the public is at risk.

“We have received no other reports of a similar nature since this incident,” Saggar said.

She also said it is always a good idea to practice personal safety measures when travelling in remote or more isolated areas like trails.

“Some safety tips include letting a loved one or friend know where you are headed and what time to expect you home, creating a buddy system where you head out on the trail together, keep your cell phone on you and charged up in case you need to call for help,” Saggar said. “Also know where you are so we can come help you. If you are not familiar with the trail system grab a map or look up where you are headed before hand.”

Anyone with information regarding the incident or who knows the suspect or where they might be is being asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Police are asking the public not to approach the suspect.

