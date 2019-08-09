West Shore RCMP swarms Thetis Lake after woman spotted with handgun

Two people were taken into custody Thursday morning with a replica handgun

A heavy police presence at Thetis Lake Regional Park on Thursday morning was caused by a replica handgun.

On Aug. 8, at approximately 7:35 a.m., the West Shore RCMP responded to a report of a woman holding a handgun in the 2000-block of Gourman Place in Langford.

The woman was with a man, and the two walked into Thetis Lake Regional Park.

The West Shore RCMP responded with a heavy police presence and officers began working their way into the park through the trail network.

“Thetis Lake Regional Park is a huge area with lots of foot traffic and multiple off shooting trails,” said Const. Nancy Saggar, West Shore RCMP media relations officer, in a statement. “Our officers had a starting point of where the suspects were last seen but we needed to make sure the exits were covered. This required the coordination of numerous police officers at multiple places in and out of the park. To ensure both public and police safety, the officers redirected hikers already in the park and prevented several park enthusiasts from entering the trails while they searched for the suspects.”

The suspects were located by officers at approximately 8 a.m. and were taken into custody.

A handgun was seized from the man’s waistband. After closer examination, it was determined to be a replica.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

