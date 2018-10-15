West Shore RCMP tape off Langford law office sent suspicious substance last month

No confirmation as to why police were back at Hemminger Law Group Monday afternoon

Just over a month after a Langford law office was locked down after a suspicious white substance was delivered to its door, West Shore RCMP were seen at the Veterans Memorial Parkway address again Monday with police tape blocking the entrance.

RELATED: White powder sent to Langford law office tests positive for flour

Hemminger Law Group, a family, personal injury, estate and criminal law firm with locations in Greater Victoria and Abbotsford received an anonymous threatening letter Sept. 7 containing a white substance that resulted in five people being decontaminated and sent to hospital for further testing.

On Sept. 12, West Shore RCMP said the substance was found to be “at least partially flour.”

VIDEO: White powder found in letter to Langford law office

West Shore RCMP have not released any details about being seen again today at 2745 Veterans Memorial Parkway.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C.’s marijuana stores should shut down, Mike Farnworth says
Next story
Central Saanich will allow police officers to use pot

Just Posted

Meet Your Candidates: Learn more about the Esquimalt council candidates

We asked candidates what changes they would make in the municipality

BC SPCA sees successful weekend from adoption sales

On Saturday animal shelters across the province reduced their adoption fees

Afternoon collision launches vehicle through downtown Victoria business

Two female drivers and staff of CEV Victoria uninjured, but visibly shaken

West Shore RCMP tape off Langford law office sent suspicious substance last month

No confirmation as to why police were back at Hemminger Law Group Monday afternoon

Two drivers crash through Victoria homes in two weeks

VicPD say alcohol is believed to a factor in both incidents

Campers near Saanich municipal hall await response from transportation ministry

MOTI expected to decide Monday when campers need to leave

Advance voting begins Oct. 10 in Greater Victoria

The polls open at 8 a.m. for the 2018 municipal election with the general election taking place Oct. 20

Find your future at Black Press career fair in Victoria

More than 70 booths expected at Bay Street Armoury on Oct. 25

Trump: Saudi king ‘firmly denies’ any role in Khashoggi mystery

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is travelling to the Middle East to learn more about the fate of the Saudi national

Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen dies at 65

Allen died in Seattle from complications of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma

Transport Canada to take new look at rules, research on school bus seatbelts

Canada doesn’t currently require seatbelts on school buses

Sockeye run in Shuswap expected to be close to 2014 numbers

Salute to the Sockeye on Adams River continues until Sunday, Oct. 21 at 4 p.m.

Michelle Mungall’s baby first in B.C. legislature chamber

B.C. energy minister praises support of staff, fellow MLAs

Canucks: Pettersson in concussion protocol, Beagle out with broken forearm

Head coach Travis Green called the hit ‘a dirty play’

Most Read