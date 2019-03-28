West Shore RCMP ticket driver after finding 23 grams of cannabis in front seat of vehicle

West Shore ticketed and fined a driver $230 for operating a vehicle while in possession of cannabis.

On March 27, West Shore RCMP front line officers pulled over a vehicle on Jacklin Road at Sooke Road for a traffic violation.

Police said the driver of the vehicle was unable to produce their drivers licence and officers detected a strong owner of Cannabis coming from the vehicle.

In the front passenger seat was 23 grams of cannabis in a zip lock bag.

Const. Nancy Saggar of West Shore RCMP said under the Cannabis Control Licensing Act, cannabis can be transported in a vehicle but has to be in its original federal packaging and sealed.

If the package is not sealed, it should be in a location where the driver and passengers of the vehicle cannot access it.

“If you are going to travel with cannabis in the vehicle, the safest place to put it is in your trunk and not on your front seat,” Saggar said. “This is very similar to the laws surrounding open liquor in a vehicle… these laws are aimed to protect the public and prevent impaired driving.”

Police said the driver was issued a violation ticket for operating a vehicle while in possession of cannabis, carrying a fine amount of $230. They also received a warning for not being able to produce their drivers licence and the cannabis was seized by officers.

Regulations surrounding cannabis can be found here.

