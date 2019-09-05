West Shore RCMP and the View Royal Fire Department responded to a brush fire on the Galloping Goose Regional Trail near Victoria General Hospital on Wednesday evening. (West Shore RCMP photo)

West Shore RCMP, View Royal Fire investigating suspicious brush fire near hospital

Investigators are seeking two possible witnesses to the Wednesday evening fire near VGH

West Shore RCMP and View Royal Fire Rescue are investigating the cause of a suspicious fire that took place on the Galloping Goose Regional Trail Wednesday evening.

At around 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 4, the West Shore RCMP attended a report of a brush fire on the Galloping Goose behind the Victoria General Hospital. The fire was south of the Helmcken Road overpass in View Royal.

READ ALSO: Spontaneous combustion causes Sunday morning fire in Colwood

While View Royal Fire Rescue was able to put out the fire, investigators are concerned because the fire was growing rapidly and could have affected homes in the area.

Police say the fire is suspicious.

Nancy Saggar, West Shore RCMP media relations officer, said police received information that two men in their early 20s on BMX bicycles appeared to be trying to put out the fire.

“These males left the scene prior to police arrival,” Saggar said. “We are asking these males to come forward and speak to police as they may have information regarding the fire investigation.”

READ ALSO: Grassfire threatens Sooke home

The men are described to be in their early 20s and riding BMX bicycles. One of them was wearing a blue shirt and they were last seen riding their bikes westbound on the Galloping Goose Trail away from the fire.

The current fire rating is high and with the hot and dry weather, police said Wednesday’s fire could have had a “disastrous outcome.”

Anyone with information on the fire or the two men are asked to contact West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Local athletes help Team Canada place second at world dragon boat championships
Next story
Unionized RCMP spells increased costs for municipalities

Just Posted

Saanich man faces voyeurism, child pornography charges

Saanich Police began investigating former Red Barn Market employee in 2016

New ride-hailing company to launch in Victoria

The Thunder Bay-based company is currently looking for drivers

New videos highlight southern Vancouver Island’s tsunami risk

Washington, B.C. tsunami risk evident in simulation from the State Department of Natural Resources

Greater Victoria schools offer free menstrual products in bathrooms, in addition to main office

Baskets will appear in all female washrooms in secondary, middle and some elementary schools

Iconic Peninsula farmer Vern Michell dies at age of 88

Celebration of life scheduled for Sept. 24 at Saanich Fairgrounds

VIDEO: Advocates call for Victoria’s Ogden Point to keep its name

Greater Victoria Harbour Authority says change isn’t due to namesake’s dark history

POLL: Are you disappointed Uber will not be operating in Greater Victoria?

Those hoping it would soon be easier to catch a ride around… Continue reading

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of Sept. 3

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Mountain goat named Gustav killed by lightning in Kamloops

Gustav the mountain goat was struck by lightning during Tuesday’s storm at BC Wildlife Park

U.S. can’t show harm from Canadian softwood industry, NAFTA panel says

U.S. had argued Canada unfairly subsidizes its softwood producers in imposing latest import duties

WFP to meet with USW for mediation Sept. 13

WFP made the announcement on Wednesday, Sept. 4, via press release.

Nine Vancouver-area taxi companies ask B.C. Supreme Court to quash ride-hailing rules

Fleet size and lack of consultation are at the heart of the issue

People’s Party candidate calls for ‘parental bill of rights’ following B.C. transgender child case

Delta hopeful’s federal election pledge prompted by court decision in case of transgender 14-year-old

Health Canada warns against modifying vape pens as illness spreads in U.S.

People have reported respiratory and gastric problems in the U.S. and one has died

Most Read