West Shore RCMP, View Royal Fire investigating suspicious brush fire near hospital

Investigators are seeking two possible witnesses to the Wednesday evening fire near VGH

West Shore RCMP and the View Royal Fire Department responded to a brush fire on the Galloping Goose Regional Trail near Victoria General Hospital on Wednesday evening. (West Shore RCMP photo)

West Shore RCMP and View Royal Fire Rescue are investigating the cause of a suspicious fire that took place on the Galloping Goose Regional Trail Wednesday evening.

At around 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 4, the West Shore RCMP attended a report of a brush fire on the Galloping Goose behind the Victoria General Hospital. The fire was south of the Helmcken Road overpass in View Royal.

READ ALSO: Spontaneous combustion causes Sunday morning fire in Colwood

While View Royal Fire Rescue was able to put out the fire, investigators are concerned because the fire was growing rapidly and could have affected homes in the area.

Police say the fire is suspicious.

Nancy Saggar, West Shore RCMP media relations officer, said police received information that two men in their early 20s on BMX bicycles appeared to be trying to put out the fire.

“These males left the scene prior to police arrival,” Saggar said. “We are asking these males to come forward and speak to police as they may have information regarding the fire investigation.”

READ ALSO: Grassfire threatens Sooke home

The men are described to be in their early 20s and riding BMX bicycles. One of them was wearing a blue shirt and they were last seen riding their bikes westbound on the Galloping Goose Trail away from the fire.

The current fire rating is high and with the hot and dry weather, police said Wednesday’s fire could have had a “disastrous outcome.”

Anyone with information on the fire or the two men are asked to contact West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter