West Shore RCMP is warning residents of a phone scam where callers claim they are police officers that have a warrant to arrest using a tool that shows the caller ID as coming from the RCMP non-emergency line. (Pxhere)

West Shore RCMP warns of phone scam that replicates police caller ID

Officials share six tips on how to protect yourself from scams

West Shore RCMP is warning residents of a phone scammer who pretends to be a police officer with the caller ID to prove it.

On Jan. 8, officers received a complaint from a woman who said she received a call from a person who claimed they were a West Shore RCMP officer, saying they had a warrant out for her arrest. The caller began asking for personal details, including banking information.

The scammer then asked the woman what her local police detachment’s phone number was and said they would have someone call back from the detachment number to prove it was the police calling.

The woman then received a call and the caller display on her phone showed the West Shore RCMP non-emergency number.

READ MORE: West Shore RCMP looking for man who exposed himself at Thetis Lake

ALSO READ: West Shore RCMP release suspect sketch in sexual assault investigation

“We want the public to be aware of this scam,” said Const. Nancy Saggar, West Shore RCMP media relations officer.

“We have seen this type of scam before where the call display on your phone may reflect our number or that of an official agency, but this is a common scamming technique called spoofing. Scammers will use computer software to alter how their number is displayed and make it look like we are calling you.”

The police say there are six tips you can easily apply to protect yourself, which include not believing your caller ID at first glance, avoid providing your personal or banking information over the phone, or wiring money and depositing a cheque.

Additionally, hang up on Robo calls, hang up on any caller you believe is suspicious, and talk to someone you trust before making the choice to send money. Officials say scammers will pressure you to make a decision in a hurry.

For more information on fraud prevention and protection visit the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre website.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

@iaaronguillen
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
What the Wet’suwet’en case says about how Canadian courts address Indigenous law
Next story
Informal memorial scheduled at University of Victoria for Iranian plane crash victims

Just Posted

Informal memorial scheduled at University of Victoria for Iranian plane crash victims

The Graduate Student Society is hosting the event this evening; one UVic student was on board

West Shore RCMP warns of phone scam that replicates police caller ID

Officials share six tips on how to protect yourself from scams

Almost eight million Canadians act as caregivers for parents, spouses or children among others

Almost half of these caregivers look after parents or parent-in-laws

Wet snow forecast for this evening in Greater Victoria

Flurries predicted to continue through the weekend with a 60 per cent chance of the white stuff on Monday

First-year UVic student among the 176 victims of Iran plane crash

Roja Omidbakhsh identified as UVic student killed in crash

‘Highly likely’ Iran downed Ukrainian jetliner: US officials

Crash came a few hours after Iran launched ballistic missiles at Iraqi military bases housing U.S. troops

POLL: Do you buy lottery tickets?

Residents around Greater Victoria and across the country have been swept up… Continue reading

Greater Victoria’s wanted list for the week of Jan. 7

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Prince Harry and Meghan to ‘step back’ as senior UK royals

The couple said they would work to become financially independent

B.C. mom loses case about Indigenous smudging ceremony in daughter’s class

B.C. Supreme Court judge releases ruling in case against Port Alberni school district

UPDATE: At least 11 people from B.C. among victims in fatal Iran plane crash

Ukraine International Airlines plane was en route to Kyiv when it went down in a field, killing all aboard

Iran says Ukrainian plane was on fire, tried to turn back before crash

176 people were killed when the plane crashed outside of Tehran

More vigils to be held for Canadian victims of plane crash in Iran

38 of the 176 passengers aboard the Kyiv-bound plane had a connecting flight to Canada

Iranian-Canadians killed in plane crash part of growing diaspora community

63 Canadians are believed to have been killed in the plane crash

Most Read