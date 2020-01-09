West Shore RCMP warns of phone scam that replicates police caller ID

Officials share six tips on how to protect yourself from scams

West Shore RCMP is warning residents of a phone scammer who pretends to be a police officer with the caller ID to prove it.

On Jan. 8, officers received a complaint from a woman who said she received a call from a person who claimed they were a West Shore RCMP officer, saying they had a warrant out for her arrest. The caller began asking for personal details, including banking information.

The scammer then asked the woman what her local police detachment’s phone number was and said they would have someone call back from the detachment number to prove it was the police calling.

The woman then received a call and the caller display on her phone showed the West Shore RCMP non-emergency number.

“We want the public to be aware of this scam,” said Const. Nancy Saggar, West Shore RCMP media relations officer.

“We have seen this type of scam before where the call display on your phone may reflect our number or that of an official agency, but this is a common scamming technique called spoofing. Scammers will use computer software to alter how their number is displayed and make it look like we are calling you.”

The police say there are six tips you can easily apply to protect yourself, which include not believing your caller ID at first glance, avoid providing your personal or banking information over the phone, or wiring money and depositing a cheque.

Additionally, hang up on Robo calls, hang up on any caller you believe is suspicious, and talk to someone you trust before making the choice to send money. Officials say scammers will pressure you to make a decision in a hurry.

For more information on fraud prevention and protection visit the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre website.

