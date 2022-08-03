West Shore RCMP warn public after cougar sighted near Thetis Lake

Woman walking her dogs in park was followed by a cougar around 7 p.m. Aug. 2

West Shore RCMP is warning residents following a report of a cougar sighting at Thetis Lake Park on Tuesday (Aug. 2) evening.

Just after 7 p.m. a woman called police to say a cougar popped out along the trail and started following her while she was walking her dogs in the park. The woman remained calm, made lots of noise and was able to safely return to her vehicle, police stated in a release.

Officers looked for the cougar but were unable to find it. The BC Conservation Officer Service has been notified.

West Shore RCMP advises the best ways to avoid cougar encounters is to hike in groups, carry a sturdy walking stick to use in defence if necessary and keep children close. Signs of a cougar to watch for include half-eaten food covered in leaves, as well as cougar kittens. Police advise anyone who comes across either to leave the area immediately.

Anyone coming across a cougar is advised to give it a way to escape, pick up small children, talk loudly and confidently, slowly back away and continue to face the cougar and make yourself appear big. If it comes to it, police said, fighting back is an option.

Find more details about cougar encounters here.

READ MORE: MISSING: David Johnstone last seen in downtown Victoria

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

City of LangfordLangfordWest Shore