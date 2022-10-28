West Shore RCMP warning residents after attempted armed robbery in Langford

A man was held at gun point after responding to an online ad for a gaming system for sale

West Shore RCMP is investigating after a man was held at gunpoint in Langford after responding to an online ad for a used gaming system.

According to police the attempted robbery happened just before 10 p.m. on Thursday (Oct. 27) in the 1200-block of Goldstream Avenue. A 32-year-old man met with the suspect and after discussing the gaming systems for some time, the suspect pulled a handgun and demanded money from the victim.

The victim ran away, reached a safe location and called police. He was not harmed.

Police responded to the area and worked to contain the area while the police dog unit searched for the suspect, however they were not found.

The suspect – described as a Caucasian man in his 20s standing around 5’8” with a slim build, short hair, and wearing a face mask, grey toque, black jacket and pants, and white sneakers – was last seen heading east on foot along Goldstream Avenue.

“We want to warn the public as the suspect has not yet been located,” said Cpl. Nancy Saggar, spokesperson with the West Shore RCMP. “Be wary of ads like this one; where the item was listed on sale for hundreds of dollars less than its value. We have been in contact with Victoria Police Department and are aware of similar reports of robbery in their jurisdiction within the last few days. At this time, it is undetermined if these crimes are related.”

Anyone who knows who this could be is asked to contact the West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264.

VicPD is investigating a similar incident which occurred on Wednesday (Oct. 26) on South Turner Street in the James Bay neighbourhood of Victoria.

Police are offering advise to online shoppers to keep in mind when responding to ads.

Shoppers are encouraged to always meet in a well-lit public location during daytime hours, ideally in an area with security cameras facing the meeting spot, to take a friend or family member along or inform them of the planned meeting location and time, and to use e-transfer for payment rather than carrying cash.

