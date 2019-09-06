The West Shore RCMP met with new international students at Royal Roads University. (West Shore RCMP photo)

West Shore RCMP welcomes international Royal Roads students to their ‘new home’

The West Shore RCMP community liaison unit is back in full swing

School is back in session and while some students are returning the the familiar halls and classrooms this week, others are in a completely new country.

The West Shore RCMP Community Policing Unit is in full swing again and making a point to connect with youth in the community.

READ ALSO: In the first six months: 285 tickets issued for adults operating a vehicle with cannabis in it

On Sept. 5, Const. Don McIntosh and Const. Nancy Saggar of the West Shore RCMP delivered a presentation to international masters students at Royal Roads University.

The presentation was aimed at helping new students transition to studying abroad and learn Canadian laws.

McIntosh, who is also the cannabis liaison officer with the West Shore RCMP, said it is a “pleasure” to meet with students.

READ ALSO: Victoria police officer earns kudos from province for school liaison work

“We want them to have a smooth transition and to know we are available should they need us,” McIntosh said. “Many of the students arrived only days ago, and as police we are honoured to be amongst the first to welcome them to their new home.”

