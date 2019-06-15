West Shore residents report finding anti-SOGI 123 flyers in the mail. (Photo courtesy of Ashton Kind)

West Shore residents report finding anti-SOGI 123 flyers in mailboxes

SD62 trustee Ravi Parmar says the flyers are ‘garbage’

Some West Shore residents have reported finding anti-SOGI 123 flyers in their mailboxes.

SOGI (Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity) 123 is a guide accepted in B.C. school districts to help educators build inclusive environments for students of all sexual orientations and gender identities.

The flyer says SOGI 123 is “altering the culture of the school environment” encouraging students to “accept the non-scientific idea that ‘gender is fluid.’” It says the SOGI 123 resources are “designed to cause children to question their own sexual identity and undermine traditional family values.”

Chelsea Walton lives in Langford and has a seven-year-old daughter at Savory Elementary.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: SOGI 123 protesters clash at B.C. Legislature

She said seeing the flyer in the mail was “very upsetting.” She said she came home after picking her daughter up from school and her husband told her they got something in the mail that would make her very angry.

“It was just very disappointing,” Walton said. “I was disappointed to see something like that in my community.”

Walton said she wants schools to be safe for all kids and recognizes that LGBTQ+ children are particularly vulnerable. She said she thinks it’s “awesome” that the school districts have adopted a policy that is explicitly inclusive.

Walton and her husband teach their daughter about gender expression and inclusivity at home, she said.

“I think kids are so innately accepting, she is surprised that anybody would be opposed to letting people be who they are,” Walton said about her daughter.

SD62 trustee Ravi Parmar said the flyers are “garbage.”

“Public schools are supposed to be a safe space for everyone…we as a district and public institution don’t discriminate,” Parmar said. “All we’re advocating for is a school environment that is free of harassment and discrimination…we want all students, staff and families to feel welcome in our schools and treated with respect and dignity.”

READ ALSO: Anti-SOGI speaker threatens criminal charges against school trustee Ryan Painter

Parmar said a lot of misinformation is spread by the anti-SOGI groups but he said as a trustee, he has never received a complaint about SOGI 123.

He also noted that sexuality as a concept is not discussed in classrooms until grade four. It does not include discussions about sexual acts or practices. For younger grades, he said an example of something students might see is a book that is reflective of today’s society featuring a family with two moms or two dads.

“There’s absolutely nothing inappropriate being taught,” Parmar said. “We want everyone to feel safe and welcome in our schools and in order to do that it’s important for us to learn about each other and celebrate our differences.”

Parmar said if parents or members of the community have any concerns, the best place to start is to talk to their child’s teacher. He said they can also contact the school board office.

The producers and distributors of the flyers are still unknown. A signature reading “from concerned parents & grandparents” is at the bottom of the flyer.

shalu.mehta@goldstreamgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Colwood resident cycles for 12.5 hours to raise money for hospice
Next story
Filipino Heritage Month event takes over Centennial Square

Just Posted

Victoria HarbourCats ready to retire jersey of league’s first female pitcher

Claire Eccles’ jersey to be retired Monday night

Victoria City Council approves inclusionary housing policy

After years of back and forth, the policy will be ratified in two weeks

Filipino Heritage Month event takes over Centennial Square

Dancing, music and food highlight Mabuhay Day celebration in Victoria

West Shore residents report finding anti-SOGI 123 flyers in mailboxes

SD62 trustee Ravi Parmar says the flyers are ‘garbage’

Saanich woman runs marathons to make dreams come true

Hempler gutted her way through 122 kms with minimal breaks, to support Help Fill a Dream Foundation

Victoria Weekender: What’s happening this weekend, June 15-16

Car Free YYJ, a barber battle and an Outdoor Discovery Day

Homalco tour gives glimpse into area’s ‘People, Land, Water’

First Nation business mixes cultural components with wildlife excursions

Monkey spotted on late-night jaunt in Campbell River

Conservation officers also apparently looking for cougar in the area

B.C. university to offer mentorship program for former youth in care

Students using the provincial tuition waiver program will soon be able to form a community at KPU

Cyclists competing in one of the toughest bike races on the planet pass through Fernie

Divide riders looking strong as they finish first leg of 4160 km race

You might not know these B.C. records are public

Hired a lawyer to file a civil claim? Those are published online

B.C. bus driver loses case to get job back after texting while driving full bus

An arbitator ruled that Tim Wesman’s phone usage was a “a reckless disregard for public safety”

Revamped B.C. Lions set to battle veteran Winnipeg Blue Bombers

The Lions’ first test of the season will be a big one

No business case for Trans Mountain expansion, says former environment minister

Cabinet is expected to announce its decision on the expansion of the Alberta-to-B.C. pipeline by Tuesday

Most Read