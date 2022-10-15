West Shore voters hit the polls to choose next councils, school board trustees

Voters lineup at the polling station at Colwood City Hall Saturday (Oct.15) to cast their votes in the 2022 municipal election. The line at times grew to stretch outside the building, but was moving quickly and staff said voting had been running smoothly all morning. The polling station is open until 8 p.m. today. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) Mairi and Madeline Bourhill pose for a photo after casting their votes in the Colwood Kids Election. The unofficial election is being held for the first time this year both to allow the city’s youth to choose how they want the city to invest in parks infrastructure, and to encourage higher voter turnout. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) The Colwood Kids Election is being held for the first time this year both to allow the city’s youth to choose how they want the city to invest in parks infrastructure, and to encourage higher voter turnout. The voting experience is designed to closely mimic that of their parents in the municipal election, right down to the same ballot card format and electronic tabulation machine. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) Colwood chief election officer Marcy Lalande, Makenna Lalande, and Brynna Irving man the Colwood Kids Election voting booth Saturday (Oct. 15). (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)

It’s election day on the West Shore with polls open from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. in Colwood, Langford, Metchosin, View Royal, and Highlands.

At Colwood City Hall, a constant stream of voters have been arriving since the polling station opened at 8 a.m. Getting closer to noon, a line started to form which stretched outside the building, but it continued to move quickly, meaning wait times are short.

Chief election officer for Colwood Marcy Lalande said the process has been going smoothly so far.

“We’ve had a good turnout so far, so I’m quite happy, we had a good turnout for the advance polls as well, and the kids election seems to be going really, really good,” said Lalande. “That’s one thing we are hoping, that the kids will drag their parents down here to come out and vote themselves … we are trying for a better turnout than 2018.”

Lalande said the city is running the kids election for the first time this year. That election allows anyone under 18 to vote using the same format voter cards and even electronic counting machine as the official vote, but instead of choosing the next council and school trustees, young voters are choosing which play feature they would like to see built in the community under the city’s Parks and Recreation Master Plan.

“They get to choose either to get a spray feature at Colwood Creek Park or to get a nature feature at Ocean View Park,” said Lalande. “We are hoping if kids get down here, they are going to learn about the voting process, encourage their parents to come down here, and maybe increase the vote.”

As of around 11 a.m., more than 100 kids had cast their votes, including some who had voted along with their parents at advance polls. While the kids election is not official through Elections BC, Lalande said the results will guide the city’s decision on which feature to invest in.

While those participating in the kids election are likely to be casting a ballot for the first time, many in line to vote in the municipal election were far more seasoned, having made efforts to vote at every opportunity presented to them.

“We vote in every election, municipal, provincial, federal,” said Neil Robb “It’s the only time you get to say to people ‘we don’t like you, or we want to change you, or we do like you.”

Neil Robb and his wife Barb Robb said development and densification were key issues for them when considering who to lend their support to on the ballot. They said they feel there is a need to elect a council in Colwood which will manage development through the lens of the Official Community Plan, and give more thought to where in the city higher density construction will take place.

On the ballot for Colwood, Doug Kobayashi is challenging Rob Martin in the mayoral race with 10 candidates running for six councillor positions. Those candidates include Cynthia Day, David Grove, Dean Jantzen, Kim Jordison, Steven MacAskill, Kim Mohns, Misty Olsen, Stewart Parkinson, Sacha Veelbehr and Ian Ward.

Polls are open to Colwood residents at city hall, 3300 Wishart Rd., from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.

For more information on how to vote, click here.

In Langford, Scott Goodmanson is challenging Stew Young for the mayor’s seat while there are 14 candidates looking to fill the six councillor positions. Those candidates include Shirley Ackland, Denise Blackwell, Kimberley Guiry, Colby Harder, Wendy Hobbs, Mark Morley, Shannon Russell Willing, Matt Sahlstrom, Lanny Seaton, Norma Stewart, Lillian Szpak, Roger Wade, Mary Wagner and Keith Yacucha.

Polls are open from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. at three locations in Langford. They include Ruth King Elementary School (2764 Jacklin Rd.), Millstream Elementary School (626 Hoylake Ave.) and Happy Valley Elementary School (3291 Happy Valley Rd.).

In the Town of View Royal, Sid Tobias is challenging David Screech in the mayoral race with seven candidates running for six councillor positions. Those candidates include Don Brown, Judy Estrin, Damian Kowalewich, Gery Lemon, Alison MacKenzie, Ron Mattson and John Rogers.

The Town of View Royal has two locations open to voters – View Royal Elementary School (218 Helmcken Rd.) and Eagle View Elementary School (97 Talcott Rd.).

In the District of Metchosin, Kyara Kahakauwila and Marie-Terese Little are in the race to fill the chair that will be vacated by Mayor John Ranns, who opted not to run after serving eight terms as mayor. There are eight candidates in the running for four councillor seats including Mark Atherton, Tamara Ballard, Shelly Donaldson, Sharie Epp, Steve Gray, Jay Shukin, Eric White and Leslie Zinger.

The Metchosin Community Hall, 4401 William Head Rd., is open to voters from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Highlands Mayor Ken Williams will be acclaimed as he ran unopposed. That leaves six councillor seats to be claimed with nine candidates running including Leslie Anderson, Ann Baird, Gord Baird, Guy Brisebois, Ken Brotherston, Marie Brotherston, Marcie McLean, Karel Roessingh and Rose Stanton.

Highlands Community Hall, 729 Finlayson Arm Rd., is open to voters from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.

What happens once polls close?

Polls are open from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. Once they close, the results will be tallied and released. Check out our website and Facebook page for full coverage of the results once polls close.

