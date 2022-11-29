West Shore crews attending multiple crashes after snowy morning

Police say motorists should give themselves extra time and slow down amid winter road conditions

After flurries fell on commuters in Greater Victoria on Tuesday (Nov. 29) morning, multiple crashes on local roadways are causing delays.

West Shore RCMP responded to three single-vehicle crashes Tuesday morning, one in the 2900-block of Sooke Road, one on the Trans-Canada Highway in View Royal, and one in the 200-block of Atkins Road.

All three happened within a 30-minute span and were caused by the wintry conditions once the snow started to settle, according to Cpl. Nancy Saggar.

At around 8:30 a.m. a driver hit a patch of ice travelling along the Trans-Canada Highway, spinning and hitting a concrete barrier near Thetis Lake. The driver was the only person in the car and was uninjured but required a tow truck.

At around 8:40 a.m. a Dodge Ram 3500 pulling a trailer slid off Sooke Road into the ditch. A tow truck was required but the driver was uninjured in the incident.

At around 8:50 a.m. there was a single-vehicle crash near the 200-block of Atkins Road, involving a man whose car slid and hit a concrete barrier. The driver was the only person in the car and was uninjured.

“Make sure you … have your winter tires on. If you don’t, then it’s actually illegal right now to drive without winter tires. So you could be ticketed for that. But you really shouldn’t even be on the road because it’s just too dangerous,” said Saggar.

She added drivers should take extra time, make sure to have a snow brush in the vehicle and warm it up before leaving.

Saanich police are also responding to several minor incidents Tuesday morning.

“Please remember to drive relative to the changing weather and road conditions today,” the department reminded in a tweet.

Greater Victoria is expected to see a mix of snow and rain throughout Tuesday as a special weather statement and a wind warning are in effect for much of the Island.

Police aren’t the only ones on the side of the road that drivers need to be aware of. Along with emergency crews, highway contractors and tow vehicles will be out in full.

Emcon Services Inc. issued a reminder to motorists earlier in the month after several drivers failed to follow the rules of the road.

Under B.C. law, when emergency or maintenance vehicles with flashing blue, red, or amber lights are present on a road, motorists must reduce their speed to 70 km/h on roads where the posted speed limit is 80 km/h or higher, or to 40 km/h when the speed limit is below 80 km/h.

If it is safe to do so, vehicles must also move over away from the vehicle with flashing lights. Failing to do can result in a $173 fine and three penalty points on the driver’s license.

From 2008 to 2017, 230 workers were hit by cars while working on roads, and 12 have been killed, according to the province.

