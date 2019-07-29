The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is recalling Western Family brand smoked salmon due to the possible presence of Listeria monocytogenes (File contributed/ Health Canada)

Western Family smoked salmon nuggets recalled due to possible presence of dangerous bacteria

The nuggets were sold in B.C., Alberta and possibly nationally and can cause extreme illness

Shoppers are being asked to check their freezers and fridges for smoked salmon nuggets that can make people very ill.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is recalling Western Family brand wild sockeye smoked salmon nuggets due to the possible presence of Listeria monocytogenes, a bacteria that can make people sick. The product was sold in Alberta, B.C. and possibly nationally.

The CFIA warns that the bacteria may not cause the food to look or smell spoiled, but can still make people ill. Symptoms include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headaches and a stiff neck.

ALSO READ:Apricot Power brand apricot seeds recalled over fears of cyanide poisoning

It is especially dangerous for the elderly, pregnant or those with weakened immune systems. For pregnant women in particular, the infection can lead to premature birth, health problems for the newborn or still birth. In severe cases of Listeria infection can lead to death.

So far, there have been no reported illnesses in relation to this product.

The codes on the product read 11720516 and 11720517.

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

 

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
and Instagram

Previous story
Richter Mountain wildfire in Similkameen now held
Next story
SPCA gives warning after husky ‘nearly dies’ from THC overdose

Just Posted

Greater Victoria Crossing Guard Association faces funding shortage after taking over in 2018

Victoria crossing guards request more funds from City of Victoria

Bike paramedics proves successful in Victoria’s downtown: says health services

Numbers show initiative reduces need for ambulance transport

Rise in Crime Severity Index points to strained police force: VicPD chief

Crime Severity Index up 5.15 points between 2017 and 2018 for Victoria, Esquimalt

BC Transit aims to have all-electric bus fleet by 2040

Greater Victoria will see the province’s first 10 electric buses by 2021

Saanich councillor mourns death of brother who piloted float plane that crashed last week

‘It was fitting my dad’s former squadron did the rescue,’ says sister

UPDATE: ‘Thorough, exhaustive’ search of York Landing yields no signs of B.C. fugitives

Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky have been on the run for seven days

VIDEO: Some of the salmon trapped at Big Bar slide heading to lab for conservation project

Sockeye to be transported to Chilliwack in oxygenated holding tanks for a pilot enhancement project

Western Family smoked salmon nuggets recalled due to possible presence of dangerous bacteria

The nuggets were sold in B.C., Alberta and possibly nationally and can cause extreme illness

SPCA gives warning after husky ‘nearly dies’ from THC overdose

Bear has recovered but cannabis can be very toxic to animals

Man allegedly sets fire to South Okanagan RCMP detachment with officers inside

An Osoyoos man is charged with arson following a fire at the Osoyoos RCMP detachment July 25.

Pilot was among victims in float plane crash near Port Hardy, sister confirms

Al McBain’s sister found out Sunday after returning from a camping trip

B.C. murder suspect’s father reveals details of troubled life in book

Alan Schmegelsky, the father of 18-year-old Bryer Schmegelsky, sent a book to reporters this week titled ‘Red Flagged’

‘Very much on edge:’ Manitoba Indigenous chief talks about search for B.C. murder suspects

Twp people matching the description of Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod were spotted near the York Landing dump

Cougar not a fan of Metallica, B.C. woman discovers

Tune from playlist clears the path while walking her dog on a logging road

Most Read