Western Family smoked salmon nuggets recalled due to possible presence of dangerous bacteria

The nuggets were sold in B.C., Alberta and possibly nationally and can cause extreme illness

Shoppers are being asked to check their freezers and fridges for smoked salmon nuggets that can make people very ill.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is recalling Western Family brand wild sockeye smoked salmon nuggets due to the possible presence of Listeria monocytogenes, a bacteria that can make people sick. The product was sold in Alberta, B.C. and possibly nationally.

The CFIA warns that the bacteria may not cause the food to look or smell spoiled, but can still make people ill. Symptoms include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headaches and a stiff neck.

It is especially dangerous for the elderly, pregnant or those with weakened immune systems. For pregnant women in particular, the infection can lead to premature birth, health problems for the newborn or still birth. In severe cases of Listeria infection can lead to death.

So far, there have been no reported illnesses in relation to this product.

The codes on the product read 11720516 and 11720517.

