WestJet, mechanics ratify contract in aftermath of 2-day strike

New 5-year agreement comes after airline forced to cancel more than 1,050 flights

WestJet Airlines says the tentative contract between the company and its mechanics has been ratified.

The news comes in the aftermath of a two-day strike by the plane mechanics that nearly shut down WestJet’s network for 29 hours over the Canada Day long weekend and cost it millions of dollars.

The work stoppage that began on June 28 forced the airline to cancel more than 1,050 flights during one of the busiest travel windows of the year.

WestJet says the new five-year agreement between the airline and the union representing aircraft maintenance engineers will provide stability for its business.

The airline says it’s grateful to have “achieved resolution” but recognizes the “unprecedented impact” of the recent strike.

In a news release, the Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association says the ratified agreement is “historic” and contains wage increases that “reflect the value that these highly skilled engineers” add to the airline.

