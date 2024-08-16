Wet weather expected to help wildfire battle in southeastern B.C.

In the north, the wildfire service says above-seasonal temperatures are expected to persist

British Columbia’s wildfire service says thunderstorms carry the possibility of dry lightning strikes in some parts of the Interior, but wildfire activity is generally expected to decrease with what’s being described as a “downturn” in weather.

Southeastern B.C. has been a hotspot for fires this season, and the latest bulletin from the BC Wildfire Service says temperatures are trending down in the region while relative humidity is increasing.

Environment Canada has issued a series of severe thunderstorm bulletins for the Fraser Canyon, Nicola, South Okanagan, South Thompson and Boundary regions.

The weather office says the storms could produce heavy rain, and there’s a heightened risk of debris flows in areas scorched by recent wildfires.

In the north, the wildfire service says above-seasonal temperatures are expected to persist over the weekend, heating up and drying out forest fuels.

B.C. has about 380 active wildfires, with 140 classified as burning out of control.

Campfires remain prohibited with the exception of the Prince George Fire Centre, the Haida Gwaii Forest District and the far northwestern corner of the province.

