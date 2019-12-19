Wet, windy weather to blame for Saanich crash

A two-car crash in the northbound lane of Carey Road is slowing afternoon traffic in the area.

Saanich police said the motorists collided at approximately 3:35 p.m. on Thursday. Police said two tow trucks were called to deal with the vehicles involved in the crash, and those vehicles have been moved to the side of the road.

“There are emergency vehicles on-site, so that may slow traffic for those hoping to commute home using the McKenzie interchange,” said Const. Markus Anastasiades. Carey Road runs through both the Trans-Canada Highway at Uptown and McKenzie Avenue east of the McKenzie interchange.

Anastasiades said the wet and windy weather contributed to the motorists crashing. “We see an increase in collisions when it’s raining because of poor visibility and conditions,” Anastasiades said.

