Wet’suwet’en supporters block Bay and Johnson Street bridges

Group moves from BC Legislature rally to bridges

A coalition of grassroots demonstrators are blocking access to both the Bay Street and Johnson Street bridge.

The group moved from a rally at the BC Legislature building Monday afternoon to both bridges, blocking access in time for evening rush hour. The Victoria Police Department says both bridges are currently blocked to traffic. Police tweeted that they are working to “resolve the situation peacefully.”

The protesters are demonstrating in opposition of RCMP’s actions on Wet’suwet’en territory, as well as the construction of the Coastal GasLink pipeline, which is opposed by the First Nation’s hereditary chiefs.

About 30 Indigenous youth have been occupying the BC Legislature steps since Thursday – organizers from that group say the bridge-blocking movement is a separate intiative in support of the same cause.

More to come.

