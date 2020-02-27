Wet’suwet’en supporters occupying legislature in Victoria hold mass day-long teach-in

The Indigenous youth who have been occupying the legislature for the past four days will be holding a mass teach-in on Thursday.
Starting at 8 a.m., the teach-in runs throughout the day.
On Wednesday, following a press conference where the youth declared reconciliation dead, workshops were held for the hundreds gathered there in solidarity with Wet’suwet’en hereditary who oppose the Coastal GasLink pipeline. The workshops included button making, cedar weaving, beading, de-escalation training and the screening of the movie Kanehsatake: 270 Years of Resistance.
Today in Lekwungen lands we had a day of learning! We had workshops & right now we’re watching Kanehsatake: 270 Years of Resistance. We honour our ancestors & the nations who have been standing up for Indigenous sovereignty before us.#WetsuwetenSolidarity
📸 Lauren Sortome pic.twitter.com/AQAqcnKjh2
— Indigenous Youth for Wet’suwet’en (@IY4wetsuweten) February 27, 2020
kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.