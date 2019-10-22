A blue wave took both Alberta and Saskatchewan during Monday night’s federal election. (Screenshot/Black Press Media)

#Wexit trending after election in support of western Canada separation

The hashtag is a play on Brexit from the U.K.

Shortly after Monday’s election ended and the Liberals took a minority government, a hashtag in favour of the western provinces separating started to trend.

#Wexit (western exit) is a play on Brexit from across the pond and is trending on Twitter. According to a post from a member of the VoteWexit.com Facebook group, the group gained more than 45,000 new members in two hours on election night.

With the exception of one riding in Alberta that swung towards the New Democrats – Edmonton Strathcona – the province was swept over with a sea of blue. The Conservative party took every riding in Saskatchewan as well and in Manitoba, made headway with the same number of seats as Liberals and the NDP combined. There were no Liberals elected in Alberta or Saskatchewan.

READ ALSO: Should Canada’s western provinces split from the east?

In B.C., Conservatives gained some ground and hold the most seats in the province followed by a tie between the NDP and Liberals.

A Change.org petition in favour of Alberta separation that was created Monday night had close to 28,000 signatures as of Tuesday afternoon and a Wexit Alberta web page seeking signatures to form a party in the province is online as well.

Twitter users took to their accounts to talk about #Wexit and the hashtag was also trending on Tuesday afternoon.

“When one part of Canada votes to destroy another, we don’t have a country,” said Twitter user @JodyDahrouge. “The time has come to go our separate ways.”

While Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe did not tweet about separation, he did tweet out a statement calling for “a new deal with Canada” and noting the “sense of frustration and alienation in Saskatchewan.”

Other Twitter users took to their accounts with the hashtag to say they do not support a Western separatist movement.

“You’re spitting on the graves and memories of our fallen soldiers,” said Twitter user @DonoYEG.

Another Twitter user pointed out some of the issues with Brexit and shared a tweet from Andrew Scheer from 2017 in which he says he was “pro-Brexit before it was cool.”

Many were also quick to point out that the land these provinces are on has been home to Indigenous communities far before Canada became a country.

“It’s not your land. It’s Indigenous land. It’s not yours to take,” one Twitter user commented.

This is not the first time the idea that western provinces should separate has floated around the internet. In December 2018, a Facebook page called Vote Canada shared a post stating that B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Yukon and the Northwest Territories should unit to for a new nation called the New Western Alliance. A number of candidates also ran for the Separation Party of Alberta in their 2004 provincial election.

READ ALSO: ‘We’re ready for them:’ Texans see opportunity in western Canadian malaise

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Misconduct investigations spike by 65% across B.C.’s municipal police forces: report

Just Posted

Esquimalt to discuss feedback to waterfront park designs

The Township is one step closer to making final decisions for a $7 million investment

February byelection to replace Victoria Coun. Laurel Collins

Collins won the Victoria riding for the NDP in the federal election

Regional election results in Greater Victoria retain the status quo

NDP retains three out of four seats in Greater Victoria

BC Ferries to switch-out Salt Spring route vessel for maintenance

Several vessels will be moved around to accommodate the upgrades

Trudeau has won the most seats — but not a majority. What happens next?

Trudeau will have to deal with some of the implications of Monday’s result

In the news: Liberals eke out a win, but will need NDP, Green support to pass bills

Conservatives say they are ready if Trudeau should falter

‘Issue-by-issue parliament’: Expert says Liberals need to placate NDP to be effective

Scandals, social issues, racism defined 2019 federal election, SFU prof says

Misconduct investigations spike by 65% across B.C.’s municipal police forces: report

Reports overall up 15 per cent while complaints made by public down seven per cent

‘Wexit’ talk percolates day after Liberals returned to power with minority

An online petition is calling for a western alliance and Alberta to separate

Federal election saw 66% of registered voters hit the polls across Canada

Roughly 18 million people cast their ballots, voting in a Liberal minority government

Alleged RCMP secret leaker must stay with B.C. parents while on bail

Cameron Ortis, 47, is charged with violating the Security of Information Act

Opposition to Trans Mountain won’t change, B.C. minister says

Pipeline projects proceed under minority Trudeau government

Remains found under Kamloops street belong to woman who lived five centuries ago

Woman was between ages of 50 and 59, gave birth at least once, was right-handed

Greta Thunberg to attend post-election climate strike in Vancouver

Sustainabiliteens Vancouver strike expected to emphasize need for cross-party collaboration

Most Read