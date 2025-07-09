Whale Interpretive Centre to open 'Whale Shed' at Telegraph Cove boardwalk

'The Whale Shed is a positive step forward in the WIC’s rebuilding journey'

The Whale Interpretive Centre has been given the go ahead to open an interim structure on the Telegraph Cove Resort's rebuilt boardwalk.

After a massive fire engulfed numerous businesses at the historic Telegraph Cove Resort early in the morning on Dec. 31, 2024, the resort has been slowly but surely rebuilding its presence, and it's currently open for the summer season.

The Whale Interpretive Centre anticipates being able to welcome people into its new shed around mid-July until the end of September.

"Come see our newly articulated Risso’s dolphin and pygmy sperm whale skeletons, as well as the brand new skulls and bones donated by Dr. Dave Duffus et al," stated the centre on its social media page. "Whale Interpretive Centre branded products will be available and donations to support our rebuilding efforts will be gratefully accepted in lieu of admission. Stay tuned on our website and social media pages for details on our hours and exact opening date!"

The centre added it wanted to say a big thank you to Gordie and Marilyn Graham of Telegraph Cove Resorts for "granting us permission to set up the Whale Shed on the boardwalk this summer. A big thank you to Marieke from the Marine Education and Research Society for suggesting the name The Whale Shed - we absolutely love it. The Whale Shed is a positive step forward in the WIC’s rebuilding journey. We can’t wait to welcome you to the Whale Shed this summer."