What are the worst parking spots in Victoria?

We are looking for the worst places in the city to park and need your opinion

There are plenty of bad parkers out there; which parking lot do you think sees the most problems? (Flickr)

There are plenty of bad drivers in Victoria; some can’t swing a parallel park, some underestimate the size of their vehicle and others think the parking stall outlines are optional.

A video of a driver struggling to park straight (and demolishing a planted curb in the process) in the Harris Green parking lot on Yates Street was posted online by Ross Viner on Wednesday, and has garnered over 15,000 views. While the Harris Green parking lot is notoriously troublesome, it’s not the only spot to see continuous parking troubles.

The parking lot in front of the James Bay Thrifty Foods always evokes road rage, while the Hillside Shopping Centre continues to see drivers frustrated by non-electric cars parking in electric vehicle only spaces.

Yet another instance of a thoughtless, inconsiderate person blocking an EV charging station with their gas car at Hillside Mall. You should be ashamed of yourself! #yyjtraffic #fail @SPofVictoria @yyjtraffic @HillsideCentre pic.twitter.com/9rg0g7jXp4 — YYJ Drivers (@yyjdrivers) January 10, 2019

But which spot is the worst? We want your opinion on the worst parking spots in town. Comment below, send us a message on Facebook or on Twitter, or feel free to email us at vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

Happy parking!

