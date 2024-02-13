What is love? Vancouver Island seniors offer some life advice

‘Make sure you always say goodnight with a kiss’

Feb. 14 is Valentine’s Day, a traditional day for love and romance.

The concept of love and romance, of course, has different meanings for everyone. So in order to learn more, we went to the experts.

We asked a variety of residents at Berwick Parksville, some couples together for nearly 70 years, a few key questions and they offered some tips on how to maintain lasting love.

What does love mean to you?

“Love means someone who cares about you,” said Lil Rossiter, married to Jack Rossiter for 54 years.

Love means “being married to someone for 67 years,” according to Jeanne Bunker.

“She couldn’t find a second person, so I’m still here,” Ralph Bunker joked.

“Love means caring for each other, helping each other, looking after each other,” said Tom Mountain, married to Diane Mountain for nearly 59 years.

“Saying ‘I’m sorry’,” according to Joan Stewart. “We’ve been together for 62 years and courted for five years before that.”

Gordon Hudson answered, “It’s the way in which we’ve spent our life for the last 50 some odd years, so, you know, together for everything.”

Linda Hudson agreed, “Pretty much joined at the hip.”

How do you maintain love?

“By taking care of each other, understanding each other. What they like to do,” said Lil Rossiter.

Jack Rossiter says the secret to a lasting marriage is to “keep it simple.”

“I think having a sense of humour is important,” said Tom Mountain. “I think it’s laughing, at times, at things and that’s the important part.”

“It’s also having concern for each other and their well-being,” Diane Mountain added. “And making sure that things go well for your partner.”

“Look after each other,” said Jeanne and Ralph, nearly in unison.

“You have to give and take,” Jeanne added.

Do you have a secret to a lasting marriage?

“I don’t know if we do or not, but I think we found it whatever it is because we have a long and happy marriage now,” Diane said. “And I think concern for each other, and paying attention to each other and listening to your partner and seeing what they need and what you can do to help them.”

“I agree, yes, communication and a sense of things in common,” Tom said. “And common attitudes and common purpose and that kind of thing as well.”

“By keeping your individual personality,” according to Linda.

Joan said “He (Wayne) has an old grandma who lived into her 90s and she says, ‘you never go to bed mad at each other’.”

“If you’re arguing, you make sure that you’ve corrected before you go to bed and you always say goodnight either with a kiss or blowing a kiss,” added Wayne. “I’ve inherited that and carried it on from my parents.”

“We don’t have any divorces in our family. We’re very lucky,” said Joan.

— NEWS Staff

