Sooke School District will re-open for optional in-class instruction starting on June 1, with new safety regulations to respond to the pandemic. (Black Press Media files)

What Sooke School District schools will look like on first day of reopening

No water fountains, rotating schedules and face masks not required

Early morning alarms might be back on for students who choose to head back to class in the Sooke School District, but things will look a little different upon their return to the classroom the first week of June.

In line with provincial health orders, water fountains will be closed, staggered times will be used for washroom access and windows will be kept open to maintain airflow.

“We’re excited to have the kids back,” said Scott Stinson, SD62 superintendent. “We feel confident with the health recommendations that have come from the province. We’re pleased with the guidance we’ve received in order to keep our students healthy and safe.”

All SD62 students will be given the voluntary option to return to classes starting June 1. Students between Kindergarten and Grade 5 will be able to get in-class instruction on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Meanwhile, Grade 6’s will be allowed to drop by on Mondays, with Grade 7’s on Wednesdays and Grade 8’s on Fridays.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Journey of SD62 Aboriginal graduates recognized at ceremony

High schoolers will be given the chance to register to attend in small groups, as there won’t be more than 20 per cent of the student population allowed in a school at all times. Four small groups will then be assigned a day between Monday to Thursday to head to campus.

While in-class instruction is voluntary, those who are struggling may hear from staff sooner than later.

Stinson said teachers may call students that are behind in their work to encourage them to come in for some extra help. The superintendent said that although teachers aren’t recommended to wear face masks or gloves, they can choose to do so. Similarly, there will be a reduced amount of staff on site to comply with physical distancing measures.

It is unclear whether playgrounds will be open for students to enjoy during their breaks. Black Press Media has reached out to Stinson for further comment.

ALSO READ: VIDEO: Sooke School District 2020 graduates get stage ceremony after all

@iaaronguillen
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

CoronavirusSD62

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Condition in kids with possible COVID-19 link being studied in Canada
Next story
Grieving together, but apart: How funeral homes are handling the pandemic

Just Posted

Grieving together, but apart: How funeral homes are handling the pandemic

‘Hugs are so important and right now hugs can’t happen’

Sidney Lions, Peninsula-raised designer craft nearly 200 masks for area seniors

182 masks were distributed to four Saanich Peninsula care homes

What Sooke School District schools will look like on first day of reopening

No water fountains, rotating schedules and face masks not required

Cancelled cruise ships costs Victoria more than $130 million

Transport Canada bans ships until end of October in response to COVID-19

Point-guard lobs no-look, three-pointer for Oak Bay High video

Trick-shot only took three times, says Oak Bay teen

VIDEO: Victoria dental staff dance to *NSYNC to promote reopening

Urban Smiles staff ‘want you back’ after closure in response to pandemic

Feds looking at ways to reunite families amid COVID-19 border restrictions with U.S.

Some families with members of dual-citizenship have become separated due to the pandemic

B.C. aquaculture farm’s employees sweat it out to raise funds for food banks

For every five minutes of exercise recorded, Cermaq Canada is donating a dollar to local food banks in communities they operate

Condition in kids with possible COVID-19 link being studied in Canada

This month, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued an alert to doctors about MIS-C

‘I knew what he wanted’: Kootenay man spends hours in tree as black bear patrols below

Francis Levasseur is no stranger to the outdoors, but a recent run-in with a bear caused quite a scare

Minneapolis cop who knelt on man’s neck charged with murder

Arrest comes after three days of protests, which escalated in violence as demonstrators torched a police precinct

POLL: Do you agree with the provincial government’s decision to increase the minimum wage?

B.C.’s lowest-paid workers will be getting a few more dollars to try… Continue reading

Trudeau acknowledges racial unrest in U.S.; ‘We also have work to do in Canada’

‘Anti-black racism, racism, is real; it’s in the United States, but it’s also in Canada,’ Trudeau says

Large cruise ships barred from Canadian waters until end of October: Garneau

Last year 140 cruise ships brought more than two million visitors to Canadian ports

Most Read