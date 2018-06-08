What to do in Greater Victoria this weekend

Friday, June 8

“Tell me about it, Stud.”

Sooke students are recreating the famous 1978 musical, Grease, at the Edward Milne Community Theatre this weekend. The Friday show starts at 7 p.m. and the June 9 show starts at 2 p.m. Tickets cost $10 and can be purchased in advance at Shoppers Drug Mart, Journey Middle School or the EMCS office, or can also bebought at the door.

Saturday June 9

The Victoria Harbourcats are hitting the field against the Coquitlam Angels at Royal Athletic Park at 6:35 p.m. This is a particularly special game for the Harbourcats, as former Toronto Blue Jays star Kelly Gruber will be in attendance as an honorary coach. General admission tickets cost $13 for adults and $12 for youth and seniors. Tickets can be purchased in advance online at ticketrocket.co, or at the gate on the night of.

Sunday June 10

Vancouver Island Comic Con is returning to Sidney for a second year. The event will feature cosplayers, artists, writers and fans of comics, movies and more beginning at 10 a.m. at the Mary Winspear Centre. Admission is by donation.

A Day of the Dog walk is taking place to raise funds for Broken Promises Rescue. Registration is at 10:30 a.m. at Beaver Lake Picnic shelter (entrance at Elk Lake Drive), and the walk begins at 11:30 a.m. Prizes will be awarded to those who get the most pledges. For pledge forms, please visit brokenpromisesrescue.wordpress.com.