What to do in Greater Victoria this weekend

  • Jun. 8, 2018 10:20 a.m.
  • News

Friday, June 8

“Tell me about it, Stud.”

Sooke students are recreating the famous 1978 musical, Grease, at the Edward Milne Community Theatre this weekend. The Friday show starts at 7 p.m. and the June 9 show starts at 2 p.m. Tickets cost $10 and can be purchased in advance at Shoppers Drug Mart, Journey Middle School or the EMCS office, or can also bebought at the door.

Saturday June 9

The Victoria Harbourcats are hitting the field against the Coquitlam Angels at Royal Athletic Park at 6:35 p.m. This is a particularly special game for the Harbourcats, as former Toronto Blue Jays star Kelly Gruber will be in attendance as an honorary coach. General admission tickets cost $13 for adults and $12 for youth and seniors. Tickets can be purchased in advance online at ticketrocket.co, or at the gate on the night of.

Sunday June 10

Vancouver Island Comic Con is returning to Sidney for a second year. The event will feature cosplayers, artists, writers and fans of comics, movies and more beginning at 10 a.m. at the Mary Winspear Centre. Admission is by donation.

A Day of the Dog walk is taking place to raise funds for Broken Promises Rescue. Registration is at 10:30 a.m. at Beaver Lake Picnic shelter (entrance at Elk Lake Drive), and the walk begins at 11:30 a.m. Prizes will be awarded to those who get the most pledges. For pledge forms, please visit brokenpromisesrescue.wordpress.com.

Previous story
Vancouver Island firefighters involved in crash that closed highway
Next story
A&W Canada first restaurant chain to ban straws

Just Posted

Vancouver Island firefighters involved in crash that closed highway

Officials say the driver suffered a medical emergency that led to the crash

DNA privacy questioned in Victoria cold case arrest

While the arrest has brought closure to victim’s family, new investigative strategy has prompted debate about privacy rights

VIDEO: Rare orca sighting at Victoria’s Inner Harbour

Four orcas spotted swimming around the harbour – getting closer than usual

UPDATED: Grade 10 Belmont student dies from suspected overdose

Sooke School District asks parents, guardians to speak with their children about drugs and alcohol

Community response to the opioid crisis

Oak Bay High students and parents seek to remove stigma, open conversation, and connect resources

Capitals vanquish Knights in 5 to capture Stanley Cup

Washington wins 4-3 to earn first-ever NHL crown

A&W Canada first restaurant chain to ban straws

Company says it will eliminate all plastic straws from all restaurants by the end of 2018

What to do in Greater Victoria this weekend

Friday, June 8 “Tell me about it, Stud.” Sooke students are recreating… Continue reading

High-powered lunch panel in Victoria tackles housing crisis

Members of development, greater communities to discuss ways to affordability

FIFA World Cup preview: Portugal and Spain set to cruise through Group B

Portugal aim to continue championship form from 2016 Euros

Senate approves marijuana bill with plenty of amendments

Legalization bill passes by a vote of 56-30 with one abstention

Trump wants Russia invited back to G7

U.S. president also ramps up Twitter criticism of Canada as he arrives for leaders’ summit

Kids plant more than 1,000 trees to replace those burned in 2017 wildfires

A new generation for a new generation

Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain found dead at 61

CNN calls death a suicide after Boudain discovered in hotel room in France

Most Read