What to pack in an emergency-preparedness kit for earthquakes

Several earthquakes of Vancouver Island’s West Coast have people wondering how to be ready

The City of Victoria is offering monthly workshops for emergency preparedness throughout 2018, offering tips like what to stock in an earthquake kit. (File contributed/City of Victoria)

After three earthquakes were recorded off the coast of Vancouver Island, people may be wondering just what they should have with them in preparation for “the big one.”

PreparedBC, the province’s emergency preparedness initiative, advises people to not only have an emergency prepare kit at home, but also a grab-and-go emergency kit to keep at work or in your car in case you’re not home when an earthquake strikes.

For your at-home emergency kit they recommend: a first aid, a battery-powered or crank radio, a flashlight, extra batteries, an emergency whistle, a cell phone with chargers, cash in small bills, a local map with your family meeting place identified, food and water supplies for at least three days (though a week is better), garbage bags, dust masks, seasonal clothing, prescription drugs, and any other personal needs for your family such as diapers and pet food.

PreparedBC recommends people create an emergency kit for at home and on the go. (PreparedBC)

Similar items are also recommended for your grab-and-go kit, including food, water, flashlight and batteries, an AM/FM radio, medications, seasonal clothing, a blanket, cell phone charger, a pen and paper, toiletries, a small first aid kit, extra glasses/contacts, cash in small bills, a local map and a whistle.

PreparedBC recommends updating your kit annually to make sure food hasn’t expired.

A point of emphasis for PreparedBC is making sure you have enough potable water. While numbers vary, they recommend an average of four litres per day per person. They recommend storing bottled water in cool, dark places, and remembering to check expiration dates annually. In an emergency, water can also be found in a home’s hot water tank, pipes, and in ice-cubes in the freezer.

It is also recommended to print out an OK/HELP sign to display in your window after an emergency to alert emergency crews if you need assistance.

For more information, you can visit gov.bc.ca/prepared

Additionally, the City of Victoria also offers workshops twice per month to teach people how to build an emergency kit. To see the schedule you can visit victoria.ca .

