The City of Victoria is offering monthly workshops for emergency preparedness throughout 2018, offering tips like what to stock in an earthquake kit. (File contributed/City of Victoria)

What to pack in an emergency-preparedness kit for earthquakes

Several earthquakes of Vancouver Island’s West Coast have people wondering how to be ready

After three earthquakes were recorded off the coast of Vancouver Island, people may be wondering just what they should have with them in preparation for “the big one.”

PreparedBC, the province’s emergency preparedness initiative, advises people to not only have an emergency prepare kit at home, but also a grab-and-go emergency kit to keep at work or in your car in case you’re not home when an earthquake strikes.

READ MORE: Multiple earthquakes off Vancouver Island recorded around the world

For your at-home emergency kit they recommend: a first aid, a battery-powered or crank radio, a flashlight, extra batteries, an emergency whistle, a cell phone with chargers, cash in small bills, a local map with your family meeting place identified, food and water supplies for at least three days (though a week is better), garbage bags, dust masks, seasonal clothing, prescription drugs, and any other personal needs for your family such as diapers and pet food.

PreparedBC recommends people create an emergency kit for at home and on the go. (PreparedBC)

Similar items are also recommended for your grab-and-go kit, including food, water, flashlight and batteries, an AM/FM radio, medications, seasonal clothing, a blanket, cell phone charger, a pen and paper, toiletries, a small first aid kit, extra glasses/contacts, cash in small bills, a local map and a whistle.

PreparedBC recommends updating your kit annually to make sure food hasn’t expired.

A point of emphasis for PreparedBC is making sure you have enough potable water. While numbers vary, they recommend an average of four litres per day per person. They recommend storing bottled water in cool, dark places, and remembering to check expiration dates annually. In an emergency, water can also be found in a home’s hot water tank, pipes, and in ice-cubes in the freezer.

READ MORE: City of Victoria to host emergency preparedness workshops throughout 2018

It is also recommended to print out an OK/HELP sign to display in your window after an emergency to alert emergency crews if you need assistance.

For more information, you can visit gov.bc.ca/prepared

Additionally, the City of Victoria also offers workshops twice per month to teach people how to build an emergency kit. To see the schedule you can visit victoria.ca .

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Send a Tweet: @NicoleCrescenzi

Like us on Facebook  

Previous story
Retail development Sidney Crossing cancelled due to construction costs

Just Posted

Incumbent mayors in Victoria, Esquimalt retain their roles

A high voter turnout saw the mayors unchanged, but new faces on both councils

What to pack in an emergency-preparedness kit for earthquakes

Several earthquakes of Vancouver Island’s West Coast have people wondering how to be ready

Business is booming as Black Press gears up for Victoria career fair

One stop shop for questions about entering the workforce, finding work experience

Multiple earthquakes off Vancouver Island recorded around the world

Five earthquakes overnight on Oct. 21 were measured as ‘strong’

Rotating Canada Post strikes begin in Victoria

Monday’s mail will be delayed one day due to strike

UPDATE: Lisa Helps re-elected as mayor of Victoria

Nine people were seeking the mayor’s seat for the City of Victoria and 29 candidates hoped to be chosen for council

B.C. government moves to tighten resource industry regulations

New superintendent will oversee engineers, biologists, foresters

Ultra-low-cost carrier Wow Air rolls out new route between Vancouver and Iceland

Flights cost as little as $129

Election watchdog seeks digitally savvy specialists to zero in on threats

Move follows troublesome evidence of online Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election

New Brunswick village lowers ‘straight flag’ after public backlash

The flag was up for just one day

More court before Dutch man charged in Amanda Todd case is extradited here

Appeals must be dealt with in Europe, before charges faced in B.C.

Crown says man guilty of B.C. girl’s 1978 murder based on alleged confession

Jury hears details of girl’s 1978 murder while Crown says man should be convicted of girl’s murder based on alleged confession.

BCHL alumni has NHL jersey retired by Anaheim Ducks

Paul Kariya played with the Penticton Vees from 1990-1992

Super-pup to the rescue! Pups dressed up as sushi rolls, lions ahead of Halloween

Ladybugs, turtles, oh my!

Most Read