Minister of Finance Katrine Conroy tables her first budget in the legislative assembly at legislature in Victoria, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Minister of Finance Katrine Conroy tables her first budget in the legislative assembly at legislature in Victoria, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

What you need to know about the B.C. government’s 2023 budget

Big spending on health, community grants and ways to curb inflation

Hefty government spending and promises to get money back into British Columbians’ pockets were the overarching themes of the 2023-24 provincial budget announced Tuesday (Feb. 28).

Amid a backdrop of a forecast deficit, Finance Minister Katrine Conroy said the budget will help the province weather the storm of inflation and slowing of the market.

READ MORE: Health care, housing and grants top B.C.’s 2023-24 Budget Day promises

Economic growth is forecast to drop to 0.4 per cent in 2023, down from 2.8 per cent last year.

Some of Tuesday’s highlighted pledges include:

  1. $6.4 billion in new health spending, including $1 billion for mental health and addictions services and previously announced funds to combat cancer
  2. $317 million for policing and public safety initiatives ,including the already-announced repeat offender program
  3. $119 million for free prescription contraception
  4. $558 million for further financial supports to income and disability assistance
  5. $4.2 billion to better housing with a bulk of the funds – $1.7 billion and $1.5 billion – for new home builds and modular housing, respectively
  6. An expansion of the climate action tax credit and renters’ rebate with further details to still be announced
  7. A 10-per-cent increase to the B.C. Family Benefit program
  8. Previously announced: $1 billion in community grants for municipalities, with more details coming

ALSO READ: 2023-24 B.C. budget draws range of reactions

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Provincial Government

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Health care, housing and grants top B.C.’s 2023-24 Budget Day promises

Just Posted

Minister of Finance Katrine Conroy tables her first budget in the legislative assembly at legislature in Victoria, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
What you need to know about the B.C. government’s 2023 budget

Unbuilders deconstruct a building on Fort Street in downtown Victoria in 2022. Crews are salvaging materials from the building as it’s torn down. Wood and other waste from construction and demolition are some of the main contributors to Hartland Landfill. (Katherine Engqvist/News Staff)
Almost half of what ends up in Greater Victoria’s landfill could’ve been diverted: CRD

Construction on the Pat Bay Highway’s Keating Cross Road flyover could begin as early as this spring. (Province of British Columbia/flickr)
Construction on $77M Keating flyover in Central Saanich begins this spring

The Town of Sidney has learned Washington State Ferries does not expect to resume service on the Sidney-Anacortes route before 2030. (Black Press Media file photo)
Sidney-Anacortes ferry service not expected to return until 2030