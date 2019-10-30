The Teal Pumpkin Project raises awareness of food allergies and promotes inclusion of all trick-or-treaters throughout the Halloween season. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)

What you should know if you see a teal or blue pumpkin this Halloween

Teal and blue pumpkins may dot Greater Victoria this year

Halloween is fast approaching and those trick-or-treating or handing out candy may come across some teal or blue pumpkins at doorsteps on Thursday night.

The pumpkins signify different things, and serve as a way to make the spooky holiday inclusive for all ghosts and goblins who are out that night.

According to Food Allergy Research & Education (FARE), the Teal Pumpkin Project is a worldwide movement that creates a safer, happier Halloween for all kids – particularly those with food allergies.

“Putting a teal pumpkin on your doorstep means you have non-food treats available, such as glow sticks or small toys,” the FARE website says. “This simple act promotes inclusion for trick-or-treaters with food allergies or other conditions.”

Those that choose to put a teal pumpkin on their doorstep pledge to provide non-food treats for trick-or-treaters. They can also add their home to a Teal Pumpkin Project map, showing how many teal-pumpkin homes are in the area.

The map shows that there are about 30 homes in Greater Victoria that have pledged to be a part of the Teal Pumpkin Project so far.

READ ALSO: Teal Pumpkins pop up in Greater Victoria

Another Halloween awareness campaign that has surfaced on social media uses blue buckets or pumpkins to indicate that the person using it may be autistic or that the household is showing understanding and acceptance to those who are.

The non-profit organization Autism Speaks, which can be found in Canada and the U.S.A., has posted on its Facebook pages to make others aware about the campaign.

The U.S. Facebook page for the organization quotes a mother who speaks about her son using a blue bucket on Halloween.

“‘If you see someone who appears to be an adult dressed up to trick or treat this year carrying this blue bucket, he’s our son!,’” the post reads. “‘While he has the body of a 21-year-old, he loves Halloween. Please help us keep his spirit alive and happy.’”

But the blue pumpkin campaign has also been met with some resistance from community members. One Twitter user tweeted about members of the autistic community asking people to skip using blue pumpkins.

READ ALSO: WATCH: Howard the Gnome ushers in Pumpkin Fest from his new home in Saanich

“Having already vulnerable kids carrying a sign of their vulnerability is never smart,” the Tweet reads. “Singling out your kid and outing their diagnosis is really not cool.”

The tweet also mentions that the blue pumpkins can also be confused with the teal ones.

The Autism Speaks Canada Facebook page has also advocated for the blue pumpkins, but the post on its page says to put one at your door to “help increase understanding and acceptance for individuals with autism.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Coast Salish mural curriculum confronts climate crisis with place-based learning

Just Posted

Victoria tattoo shop host Halloween walk-in fundraiser with new Get What You Get tattoo draw

Designs will be ‘small, spooky and kooky,’ says owner of Tattoo Zoo

Coast Salish mural curriculum confronts climate crisis with place-based learning

‘Seeing Through Watchers’ Eyes’ at Spencer school invites diversity in voices, perspectives

Chef cooks up special dinner free of charge for veterans

V2V Black Hops Brewing, a veteran-run company, will bring the beer

Be Prepared: Economic threat very real post disaster

Black Press Media takes a look at emergency preparedness in Greater Victoria in this special report

GVHA waits on second shipment of steel following cargo sinkage

In January the first round of steel sank to the bottom of the ocean

VIDEO: Kids in costume storm Saanich retirement home for annual Pumpkin walk

Yearly Halloween event brings joy to Saanich seniors and youngsters

B.C. vice-principal let go after checking boys’ underwear to see who left feces in bathroom

French school teacher wanted to find the culprit

B.C. school trustees ask for provincial, federal help to end student vaping

Health minister says he’s planning new regulations that would be the first of their kind in Canada

B.C. parents blame medical negligence in toddler’s death

Petition to ask for medical errors to be tracked and no-fault compensation for victims

Universities in B.C. and Alberta to study mental and physical health of wildfire crews

University of Nortern B.C. and University of Alberta get funding from BC Wildfire Service

VIDEO: How a B.C. kid came to chronicle the downfall of a hometown hockey hero

Growing up, journalist Jeremy Allingham used to watch Stephen Peat play at a local arena

POLL: Do you think parts of the west will separate from Canada?

The ink was barely dry on the ballots from this year’s federal… Continue reading

B.C. rescue asks for help saving dogs from freezing in remote Manitoba

Cold snap means dogs need to be taken to warmer areas

Man stunned by RCMP Taser following pursuit through Okanagan-Shuswap

Police watchdog investigating after suspect transported to hospital in critical condition

Most Read