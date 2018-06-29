What’s happening for Canada Day 151 in Victoria

Music, food, games and more are coming down to the Inner Harbour

The City wants to break the record again this year for the largest living flag (file photo)

The 151st Canada Day is just around the corner and Victoria is ready to celebrate.

The day kicks off at noon with a kids zone that will feature a bouncy castle, face painting, balloon twisters and more.

Noon also marks the opening of the Flavour of Canada Food Village along Belleville Street, which will feature local food vendors and food trucks.

Starting at 12:30, red and white t-shirts will be given away in an attempt to keep the record of the largest living flag.

Remember to get there early: last year the line up wrapped around the block.

The living flag photo (previous edition shown, left) will happen at 2 p.m.

“Last year’s living flag [had] 5,000 participants and we hope to set this record again this year,” said Victoria Coun. Charlayne Thornton-Joe, the City’s Canada Day celebration organizer.

“Thank you to our sponsors who enable us to give back to the community with festivities that celebrate a sense of belonging and pride.”

At 3 p.m. the activity shifts to the main stage on the lawn of the legislature, where an Indigenous blessing will be followed with a performance by the Lekwungen Dancers.

At 3:30 the crowd will sing the national anthem and after that, a series of performances and shows will feature the Sheung Kun-fu Club, Uminari Taiko, the Coast Capital Youth Band, a reading from youth poet laureate Agartu Ali, and performances from Paint the Town Red, Olivier Couture, Batuque Axé, Band of Rascals and feature performer, Victoria’s own Carmanah.

The evening finishes off with a bang with a massive fireworks display at the Inner Harbour starting at 10:20 p.m. To find out more you can head to canadadayvictoria.ca.

