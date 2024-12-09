Wheels for Wellness Island medical transportation in danger of ending

Service reveals it needs new funding or it will halt service effective Dec. 31

Wheels for Wellness provides transportation to centralized, non-emergency, medical appointments for those requiring it. It takes those who need transport for over 45 km (each way) to their doctor’s appointments.

The organization serves residents from the Comox Valley all the way down to Victoria, providing necessary travel options for the sick and elderly who cannot make the journey on their own. Wheels for Wellness only asks for details such as needing help with a walker or other mobility issues.

But they are closing their services as of Dec. 31 as they lack funding to keep the service running. The service relies on donations to keep their transport running and the funding has run out. They are asking for donations to keep this valuable service going.

With 48 hour notice, a person can book a trip to Victoria for an appointment with door-to-door service. All drivers have been criminal record checked and have a 10-year-clean driving record. Drivers are able to take donations when you travel with them.

You can help keep this service running by donating via e-transfer to: donations@wheelsforwellness.com

For more information visit: wheelsforwellness.com