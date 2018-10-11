Surfrider chapter manager Gillian Montgomery, left, with volunteers at the Labour Day clean-up of Nigei Island. Photo by Michelle Munkittrick

When it comes to plastics, ‘people are lazy,’ and the plastics industry knows it, says advocate

City-Wide Beach Clean-Up to hit nine beaches on Sunday morning

As Gillian Montgomery walked through the grocery aisle on Wednesday afternoon she was dumbfounded by the needless amounts of single-use plastic wrapping most of the food items.

“Look in my bin, I don’t have anything that’s plastic but I look around the store and [nearly] everything is wrapped in plastic,” she says. “We need to solve this problem, there is no regulation over this plastics industry.

“We live in a complacent culture that’s filled with convenience and the plastics industry has taken advantage of that. They know that people are lazy.”

Montgomery volunteers with Surfrider Vancouver Island in pressuring for regulations in the plastics industry and also organizes beach clean-ups.

READ MORE: Plastic poses problem on Saanich beach

READ ALSO: World coastal rowing championships will have beach clean-up

On Sunday, the local Surfrider chapter leads the second annual City-Wide Beach Clean-Up on at least nine beaches in Greater Victoria: Willows Beach, Cadboro Bay, Cordova Bay, Gonzales Beach, Clover Point, Ogden Point, Gorge Waterway, Lime Bay (next to Spinnakers), Esquimalt Lagoon and other beaches.

“We say ‘other’ because everyone is invited to clean up any beach,” Montgomery said.

(Inset photo: Gillian Montgomery and Annie Gibson at Victoria council to advocate for the bag ban.)

Surfrider will have team leaders at each of the beaches listed. The clean-up runs from 10 to 11:30 a.m. followed by a massive noon rendezvous at Clover Point to amalgamate all of the waste collected to sort and analyze it all.

READ MORE: UVic students, staff perplexed by plastic nurdles

Last month Montgomery and 13 others – 12 of them from Victoria – visited remote Nigei Island off the northern end of Vancouver Island. The group collected enough garbage in one weekend to fill nearly two-dozen super sacks and transported them to Port Hardy.

“It was a really eye-opening experience,” Montgomery said. “It was by far he worst amount of debris I’ve seen on a remote clean up. People in the group had done multiple cleanups for years and everyone agreed it was the worst beach that all of us had seen.”

The anti-plastic movement is a growing one and Montgomery has seen other groups take on remote beach clean-ups.

“There’s way too much out there and we need all the help we can get, as many people and organizations that can bring to light this issue is extremely important.”

READ ALSO: Victoria moves for regional plastic bag ban

On Tuesday, Oct. 9, the Story of Stuff released its results from a major global audit of identifiable plastic trash. It found Coca-Cola, PepsiCo and Nestlé to be the most identified plastic polluters in global cleanups.

In 10 years of beach clean-ups, Montgomery says she identifies plastic from Tim Hortons and Starbucks the most.

So how do you buy food with a goal to minimize the amount of plastic purchased?

Firstly, it takes planning.

“You have to be meticulous,” Montgomery said. “Prepare yourself by bringing bags [and reusable] containers.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

reporter@saanichnews.com

 

The results of a weekend clean-up at Nigei Island. Photo by Michelle Munkittrick

Previous story
Nanaimo couple capture horrific maternity photos inspired by Alien scene
Next story
‘Bring an extra sweater,’ UVic tells students amid gas shortage

Just Posted

Gas prices jump 14 cents across Greater Victoria overnight

Some stations make the jump Thursday morning to 153.9 while others linger at 139.9

‘Bring an extra sweater,’ UVic tells students amid gas shortage

B.C. universities cut back heating buildings, limit research labs since Oct.9 pipeline explosion

When it comes to plastics, ‘people are lazy,’ and the plastics industry knows it, says advocate

City-Wide Beach Clean-Up to hit nine beaches on Sunday morning

Saanich hosts free public disc golf course at Layritz Park

After decades of sneaking in, or paying to play, disc golfers get their course

Victoria school district to revise school catchments borders

SD61 to adjust catchments as it projects influx of 1,800 students

First Nation sues B.C., feds, owner of tug that spilled 100K litres of diesel

October 2016 spill in the Seaforth Channel along the central coast near Bella Bella, irreparably damaged their marine harvesting areas, group says.

Black Press to host extreme career fair in Victoria

The fair will run on Oct. 25 at the Bay Street Armoury

Discontent city supporter says Nanaimo plans to dismantle camp on Friday

Nanaimo mayor won’t disclose shutdown plans, says advocacy group has no credibility

Ontario government to allow Sikhs to ride motorcycles without helmets

The exemption — which goes into effect Oct. 18 — will recognize Sikh motorcycle riders’ civil rights and religious expression

Gas flowing again along FortisBC’s Enbridge pipeline

Customers in B.C. still asked to avoid non-essential use of natural gas until situation is resolved

US, Russian astronauts safe after emergency landing

Canadian astronaut David Saint-Jacques had been scheduled to be on the launch of a Soyuz spacecraft later this year

Hurricane Michael left path of destruction, isn’t done yet

Many homes were ripped apart or washed away altogether where the hurricane made landfall in Florida

Should companies take a public stance on racism, sexism?

About half of Canadians think so, according to a recent Ipsos survey – just one month after Nike puts focus on Colin Kaepernick

Nanaimo couple capture horrific maternity photos inspired by Alien scene

Photoshoot at McNab’s Corn Maze goes viral around the world

Most Read