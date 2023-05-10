Where togo when disaster strikes

The Juan de Fuca electoral area has put together an evacuation guide to help prepare for emergency events. (File photo)

As the old adage goes, it’s not a matter of if but when.

Residents in Capital Region electoral areas can now access evacuation guides to help residents and visitors prepare for emergency events.

The new Household Evacuation Guide provides a quick reference guide on local hazards and how to prepare in the event of a possible evacuation.

The guide contains community-specific evacuation guide maps that include tsunami hazard zones, and the location of assembly areas, and reception centres.

Other critical topics such as reliable sources for emergency information, what to do during an evacuation, information on alerts, orders, shelter-in-place, a fill in the blanks emergency plan, and evacuation kit check list are included as well.

Printed copies are available in electoral area communities, and printable PDFs can be accessed as well.

Check out .crd.bc.ca/service/fire-and-emergency-programs/jdf-emergency-program for the guide that covers East Sooke, Malahat, Otter Point, Port Renfrew, Shirley, and Willis Point.

For Galiano, Mayne, Pender, Piers, and Saturna islands, visit crd.bc.ca/service/fire-and-emergency-programs/ssi-emergency-program.

Go to crd.bc.ca/service/fire-and-emergency-programs/sgi-emergency-program for the Southern Gulf Islands.

Check out prepareyourself.ca for more information on knowing the risk, making a plan, and how to prepare for an emergency, and subscribe to crd.bc.ca/service/fire-and-emergency-programs/public-alert-notification-system for the most up-to-date information in the event of an emergency.



