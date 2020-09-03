The summer rainfall of 2020 in Prince Rupert broke all precipitation records since as far back as records go, Environment Canada said. (File photo)

While some cities saw wildfires and heat, Prince Rupert saw record rainfall this summer

Prince Rupert summer rainfall is highest ever recorded

While other cities in B.C. dealt with wildfires and heat records this past August, Prince Rupert was a highlight for meteorologists – for its heavy rainfall.

The northern B.C. city saw its highest summer rainfall since 1908, when precipitation data first started to be noted by Environment Canada.

Washing out the previous record – made in the summer of 1969 – when 751.9 mm of rain soaked the city, Prince Rupert received 799.2 mm of rain in the pandemic summer of 2020, from the beginning of June to the end of August.

High amounts of rain, totalling 419.8 mm, during August created ground instability in the region resulting in landslides and human safety rescues.

Bobby Sekhon, meteorologist for Environment Canada said it has been an interesting summer in Prince Rupert, with it being the wettest city out of all those tabulated in B.C.

READ MORE: UPDATED: Landslides necessitate rescues east of Prince Rupert

 
K-J Millar | Journalist 
Send K-J email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Weather

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Four Abbotsford pig-farm activists now facing 21 charges after first court appearance
Next story
RCMP find massive illegal grow operation in rural B.C. during unrelated aerial operation

Just Posted

Victoria police seek suspect who left man injured, down, in Pandora bike lane

Suspect described as Caucasian man wearing grey shirt

Good Samaritan aids in woman’s rescue from Victoria’s Gorge Waterway

Victoria police and firefighters assist in the rescue

VIDEO: Car bursts into flames near Saanich park, firefighters quick to respond

Neighbour recalls hearing two explosions

Victoria police officers attacked with bear spray during arrest

One man threw glass bottle at patrol officers

CRD committee rejects plea to revisit temporary shelter proposal for Oak Bay Lodge

Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps’ request to find creative way to make it work finds little support

Boy, 10, alive after family dog jumps into action during cougar attack in Lillooet

Two women and four children were walking near a remote family cabin when the cougar attacked

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Sept. 1

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals

POLL: Are you going away for the Labour Day long weekend?

It’s the last long weekend of summer, and traditionally a time when… Continue reading

B.C. records 89 COVID-19 cases, two in senior care homes

One more death brings B.C. total fatalities to 210

RCMP find massive illegal grow operation in rural B.C. during unrelated aerial operation

5,200 cannabis plants were seized by police

While some cities saw wildfires and heat, Prince Rupert saw record rainfall this summer

Prince Rupert summer rainfall is highest ever recorded

$242M in federal back-to-school funding to be divvied up by districts based on enrolment

Funds to be used to buy more personal protective equipment, increase capacity for remote learning

Woman arrested after chaining herself to fence at Kamloops pipeline construction site

The woman was arrested for allegedly being in civil contempt of the court order

Island community’s board of education chair resigns

Comox Valley Schools will have to hold byelection to fill trustee spot

Most Read