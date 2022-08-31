Police responded to an abandoned 911 call from a New Westminster, B.C., home at 6 a.m. on Aug. 29, 2022. (Black Press Media photo)

Whispered 911 call from B.C. senior ends with police nabbing strange intruder in her home

Officers could see an elderly woman standing in a bedroom window indicating she was in distress

A B.C. man has been charged after a quiet 911 call that got disconnected led police to finding a suspect inside a senior’s home in New Westminster.

Police responded to an abandoned 911 call from a Sapperton home at 6 a.m. on Aug. 29. According to police, the caller was whispering to the emergency operator before it cut off.

Once at the home, officers could see an elderly woman standing in a bedroom window indicating she was in distress.

A man who was not known to the woman was found in the bedroom. He was arrested by police without incident, police said.

“This is an upsetting incident and we understand how deeply concerning this was for the victim as well as the community as a whole” stated Sgt. Justine Thom.

“We encourage residents to be cognizant of their home security as well as encourage people to call police if they witness any suspicious behaviour.”

The senior was not physically injured and was put in contact with victim services, police said.

Thirty-five-year-old Walter Beal, of Surrey, has been charged with break and enter, assault and breach of release order.

