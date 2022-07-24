A file photo shows Whistler Village, where a fatal shooting occurred July 24. (Black Press Media file photo)

A file photo shows Whistler Village, where a fatal shooting occurred July 24. (Black Press Media file photo)

UPDATE: B.C. homicide, anti-gang units investigating fatal shooting in Whistler

Whistler RCMP responded to shots fired at local hotel shortly before 12:30 p.m.

B.C.’s homicide and anti-gang units are investigating a fatal shooting in Whistler Sunday (July 24) afternoon.

Whistler RCMP say they responded to a report of shots fired at a local hotel at 12:19 p.m. The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of B.C., which investigates organized crime and gangs in the province, says it was called to the scene at about the same time.

Just before 1 p.m., Whistler Blackcomb took to Twitter to say its Fitzsimmons Express and Whistler Village Gondola were on standby with no estimated time of them being back up and running.

Posts made to social media at the same time suggest at least one person was shot. One video posted to Twitter shows a man lying on the sidewalk in a pool of blood.

Black Press Media has reached out to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) and B.C. Emergency Health Services for more details.

RCMP say there is no ongoing risk to the public.

Whistler Blackcomb tweeted that it will be closing for the remainder of the day “out of respect for all those impacted.” Its staff members are working to allow any guests who were stuck on the mountain down.

Anyone with information is asked to contact contact the Whistler RCMP at 604-932-3044.

More to come.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsShootingWhistler

Previous story
West Shore councils adjust schedules ahead of municipal election

Just Posted

View Royal archer Billy Sanderson will be heading to Italy in the fall for the world championships. (Courtesy of Billy Sanderson)
View Royal archer representing Canada at world championships in Italy

Langford cancelled its council meetings scheduled for Sept. 19, Oct. 3 and Oct. 17. (Black Press Media file photo)
West Shore councils adjust schedules ahead of municipal election

Flanked by Coun. Carl Jensen (left) and Coun. Zeb King, Mayor Ryan Windsor cuts a ribbon July 20 to open the rainbow crosswalk near Bayside middle school. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
LGBTQIA2S+ community receives signal of support from Central Saanich

Winger Paige Farries dots down for Canada’s first try against Italy in women’s 15’s rugby action at Starlight Stadium on July 24. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
Canadian women’s rugby team makes strong start against Italy in Langford