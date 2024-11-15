 Skip to content
Whistler to get first big dump of season, snow to fall on B.C.’s Sea-to-Sky Highway

Weather system to arrive Saturday, bringing rain to coast, snow inland
The Canadian Press
Whistler is expected to get its first significant snowfall of the season this weekend. Snow-capped mountains are seen in the background as hikers climb to the peak of Whistler mountain in Whistler, B.C. Thursday, Aug. 4, 2011. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Whistler, B.C., is expected to get its first “significant snowfall” of the season this weekend.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the winter resort as well as for Pemberton and the Sea-to-Sky Highway between Squamish and Whistler.

It says a weather system will arrive Saturday, bringing rain to the coast and snow to the inland regions.

The weather office says snow is expected to begin early Saturday before turning into a mix of rain by afternoon and then tapering off in the evening.

Up to 10 centimetres of snow is possible, as temperatures hover near zero, and Environment Canada is warning drivers travelling on the Sea-to-Sky Highway to prepare for winter driving conditions as visibility may be reduced due to blowing snow.

A fog advisory has also been issued for the Bulkley Valley on Friday, so drivers in that region are also asked to prepare as “visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to zero.”

