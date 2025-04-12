White Rock Muslims protest at B.C. Conservative incumbent's office

Kerry-Lynne Findlay, running again in South Surrey-White Rock, is married to MLA Brent Chapman

More than a dozen Muslim residents of South Surrey and White Rock protested outside the incumbent Conservative candidate's campaign office to ask for answers on Friday afternoon (April 11).

Holding signs with questions such as 'Does your silence mean you agree with your husband's racist statements?' and 'Why won't Kerry-Lynne Findlay speak out against hate speech?', members of the Muslim community took their questions to the office, which closed shortly after their arrival.

Arash Syed, chair of the White Rock Muslim Association, and other members organized the protest after what they describe as years of feeling disappointed by their parliamentary representative. The group protested outside of MP Kerry-Lynne Findlay's office in November of 2023 to urge her to call for a ceasefire on Gaza, which did not happen.

“We will remember this time when we cast our votes again," Syed told Peace Arch News at the time.

And remember they did, as the group returned Friday afternoon (April 11), this time at her campaign office – and they now have further reasons to protest, he added.

In the run-up to the provincial election, now-MLA Brent Chapman for Surrey South came under fire for past racist and Islamophobic Facebook posts.

In them, Chapman referred to Palestinians as "little inbred walking talking breathing time bombs ... figuratively and quite literally," made multiple references to "Muslim inbreeding" and suggested that Canadians "cannot live with them, Islam." Chapman is Findlay's spouse.

"Kerry-Lynne was our MP at the time, and she never came forward with her opinion, so it looks like they're on the same page," Syed said.

Back in 2023, Syed said the group first asked for a meeting with Findlay, which was declined, leading the group to protest outside of her South Surrey office.

This time around, some Muslim residents attended the all-candidates meeting held by several seniors organization in White Rock on April 9 to ask the candidates, including Findlay, questions. Findlay did not attend the town hall, voicing concerns over perceived bias, saying moderator Ramona Kaptyn had shown "clear partiality" in photographs and posts in support of the Liberals on her social media.

"Last time we tried reaching out to her to come to her office to talk about Gaza, but she didn't let us, and she left her office early and ran away," Syed explained.

"Some other members have called her too but she avoids us. ... There was also a debate of all the candidates but she didn't show up... We were there to ask her questions but she never showed up."

Upon arriving to Findlay's office on Friday afternoon, one man took his poster up to a van a person was filling with election signs, but the van drove off almost immediately.

The protesters received many honks while outside Findlay's office and were joined by one non-Muslim passerby in "full support."

On the other hand, a man who was walking past confronted the protesting group and insisted they were lying about Chapman's comments and encouraged them to not protest the Conservative party.

"Our members are from every political background — Conservative, NDP, Liberal and other. This is not about the Conservatives, this is about racism which is unacceptable," Syed said in response.

"There is no place for racism in this society, but her husband's views are totally racist.

"He apologized a little bit in the media, but he never came to us. ... If he was really sorry, he should've come to us and apologized to the community, but he never came to our centre, he never reached out."

The aim of the protest is not to be inflammatory, Syed added, but to hear some answers from their representative before casting their votes on April 28.

"We are here to condemn any form of racism against any minority group, it is not acceptable," said Yousef, one of the protesters.

"It should all be treated the same, whether it is against Muslims, Christians, Jews, against anyone. Why is it accepted against Muslims but not others?"

Peace Arch News has reached out to Findlay's office for comment but had not heard back as of publication. Findlay was not on site at the office, PAN was told.