The World Health Organization says it is expecting to reject the COVID-19 vaccine candidate from Canada’s Medicago because of the company’s ties to big tobacco. A vial of a plant-derived COVID-19 vaccine candidate, developed by Medicago, is shown in Quebec City on Monday, July 13, 2020 as part of the company’s Phase 1 clinical trials in this handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Medicago *MANDATORY CREDIT*

The World Health Organization says it is expecting to reject the COVID-19 vaccine candidate from Canada’s Medicago because of the company’s ties to big tobacco. A vial of a plant-derived COVID-19 vaccine candidate, developed by Medicago, is shown in Quebec City on Monday, July 13, 2020 as part of the company’s Phase 1 clinical trials in this handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Medicago *MANDATORY CREDIT*

WHO may reject Canadian-made Medicago COVID-19 vaccine because of ties to big tobacco

Canada has a contract to buy up to 76 million doses of Covifenz

The World Health Organization says it is expecting to reject the COVID-19 vaccine candidate from Canada’s Medicago because of the company’s ties to big tobacco.

The Medicago Covifenz vaccine was authorized in Canada last month.

Dr. Mariângela Simão, WHO’s assistant director general for drug access, vaccines and pharmaceuticals, says the application for Covifenz to get an emergency-use licence is on hold and will likely be denied because the organization has very strict policies about engaging with tobacco companies.

A spokesman for Medicago says the company has only been told the application is on pause and notes the decision is unrelated to the vaccine’s safety or effectiveness.

Canada has a contract to buy up to 76 million doses of Covifenz but its vaccine strategy is now relying solely on mRNA vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.

If the WHO denies the application it would prevent Canada from donating any of its Medicago doses to COVAX.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: ‘Can’t we have lives too?’: High-risk Canadians feel forgotten as COVID rules lift

Coronavirusvaccines

Previous story
Esquimalt-based defence crews help intercept more than 1,700 pounds of cocaine
Next story
Canada’s first Indigenous Governor General requested briefing on the Indian Act

Just Posted

Val Aloian checks the temperature every day to follow the maturation of 30,000 chum salmon eggs that were planted in Bowker Creek in January. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
Oak Bay woman tracks Bowker water, temperature levels to keep chum eggs healthy

John Cassidy was held in high regard by colleagues, family, friends, and the community he served as Colwood Fire Chief. (Black Press Media file photo)
Local Hero Awards 2022: Late Colwood fire chief leaves behind a legacy

Sylvia Miles, who lives in the area and walked through Resthaven Park Tuesday morning with Merv, the Brussels Griffon terrier, cheered council’s decision. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Plans buried for off-leash dog park in Sidney’s Resthaven Park

Canada’s Christine Sinclair plays a pass during first half Celebration Tour soccer action against New Zealand, in Montreal, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. Canada Soccer has announced that the country’s gold medal-winning women’s soccer team will face Nigeria in a pair of games in British Columbia next month. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Langford gets its chance to give soccer golden girls a heroes’ welcome