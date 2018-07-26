Who says Victoria has a housing problem?

Unifinished basement space complete with a tent and exposed drywall is all yours for $550/month

Breathtaking views of the Pacific Ocean, stunning vistas from atop local mountains, and century-old trees that line the city’s streets – that’s what people move to Victoria for.

But in order to enjoy all that, it seems housing options have gotten so bad a potential landlord is advertising a pitched tent in an unfinished basement with exposed drywall and cement floors for $550 per month.

“Tons of potential to make this space great!” reads the ad listed on Used.ca where it has already garnered 814 views in the last 24 hours.

Victoria News reached out by way of the phone number listed but there was no answer.

The post goes on to say the lucky tenant will have run of the kitchen and bathroom upstairs – suspiciously well outfitted – shared with three other occupants with your “private back entrance.”

Used.ca photo

The rental price includes laundry on the main floor, internet, utilities, garbage pick up and “lots of street parking closeby” in a neighbourhood “close to Royal Roads University.”

So, who says Victoria has a housing problem?

kristyn.anthony@vicnews.com

