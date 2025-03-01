Widespread influenza outbreaks at Interior Health facilities

Vernon, Kelowna, Penticton, Lumby, Kamloops, Castlegar, Cranbrook long term care homes impacted

There's a long list of Interior Health facilities dealing with respiratory infection (RI) and gastrointestinal illness (GI) outbreaks.

Influenza is the agent behind most of the diseases, which have broken out in long-term care homes throughout the Thompson Okanagan.

The latest outbreak is GI, declared Feb. 28, is at Cranbrook's Joseph Creek Care Village, which also has an RI outbreak in the Elizabeth Lake Neighbourhood (the GI is limited to Jim Smith and Lakit units).

Vernon's entire Noric House has an RI outbreak, declared Feb. 26, along with The Hamlets in Penticton.

A GI outbreak has hit Kelowna's Orchard Manor.

Lumby's Monashee Mews is battling RI, as well as Penticton's Village by the station, Kamloops' Ponderosa Lodge (which also has a GI outbreak), Brocklehurst Gemstone Care Centre and Royal Inland Hospital.

RI outbreaks are also at Castlegar's Talarico Place, the Williams Lake Seniors Village and West Kelowna's Village Smith Creek.