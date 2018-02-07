Wife dies 4 days after husband killed in same car crash on Highway 3

Joan McKinnon was taken to hospital following the collision on Saturday, east of Yahk

A Cranbrook woman who was in critical condition following a tragic car accident this weekend has passed away, according to an update from her family.

Joan McKinnon was taken to hospital in critical but stable condition following the collision on Saturday, a few kilometres east of Yahk. Her husband, Captain Clayton Murrell with Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services, died on the scene.

“Today our Joan has left this world to be with the man whom she loved. Joan’s struggle is now over and she has Peace,” reads a statement provided by McKinnon’s family. “Joan’s family thanks you all for your prayers and well wishes. They are in awe of the love everyone has shared with them.”

The family statement says dates and locations for a joint celebration of life will be determined at a later date. The statement also noted that McKinnon’s organs were donated ‘so that she could give the gift of life to others.’

The collision occured between a pickup truck and a semi trailer in the early Saturday morning hours that also claimed the life of the semi truck driver, an unidentified 59-year-old man from Edmonton.

Previous story
VIDEO: Canada’s biggest Parkour park nominated for awards
Next story
Saanich Police video warns against #TidePodChallenge

Just Posted

Saanich Police video pokes fun at #TidePodChallenge

Video titled What To Eat, What Not To Eat warns kids #NoPodInYourBod

Drugs, cash and guns seized by VicPD

Search warrant executed Feb. 1 turned up $12,000 worth of drugs, $7,000 in cash

Despite illegal status, Airbnb taxes headed for Oak Bay

Airbnb to pay PST and municipal tax after negotiation with the province

Fire at William Head Prison a training exercise

Multiple crews and agencies conduct training exercise in Metchosin

Abstract breaks ground on Bowker Collection

École Willows Grade 5 class watches excavator tear down building at Bowker and Cadboro Bay

Nearly 30,000 in B.C. will get a cancer diagnosis this year – Rain Walk helps fund support

Annual InspireHealth Rain Walk raises awareness and funds for free supportive cancer care services

Wife dies 4 days after husband killed in same car crash on Highway 3

Joan McKinnon was taken to hospital following the collision on Saturday, east of Yahk

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

John Horgan won’t retaliate in pipeline feud with Alberta

B.C. premier calls his counterpart’s wine ban a ‘distraction’ and hopes conflict will cool

Alberta’s wine ban won’t impact Vancouver Island producers

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley’s political spat that has pitted bitumen against sauvignon… Continue reading

One person dead in Campbell River house fire

The male victim is believed to be in his late 60s or early 70s

Optimistic tone in B.C. business community

Concerns registered on housing affordability and tax increases

Nootka Sound RCMP looking for Dan Lockhart

Was last seen in downtown Victoria.

B.C. school district considers hiring non-teachers to teach

North Okanagan-Shuswap School District ponders way to counter provincial teacher shortage

Most Read